Skip to content
Sponsored
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 12

11:12 AM CDT on August 12, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 12
Image: Copenhagenize.com

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Metra UP-W train fatally struck person Tuesday around 8 PM near Lombard (WGN)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• “Metra Announces Rock Island Line Closure Weekend Of August 21-23” (WJOL)

• Tribune letter calling for banning “e-bikes” due to recent deaths is evidence of why news outlets must stop using this term to describe high-speed no-pedal electric motorcycles

• Letter: “Fix accessible crosswalk signals pronto” (Sun-Times)

• “Gasoline-powered cars parked in EV spots in Mundelein now can be ticketed, towed” (Daily Herald)

• “Data Centers Are Popping Up Everywhere In Chicago. Here’s Where — And Why They’re Controversial” (Block Club)

• “Beverly Street Dedicated To Late Irish Boxer And Mentor Martin McGarry” (Block Club)

• “Equiticity is hiring a BikeForce Program Manager to implement our youth-focused e-bike workforce development program” in North Lawndale

• Boxing Out Negativity hosts a cycling and wellness expo and the Street Love Ride this Saturday 8/15 at 3147 W. Douglas Blvd., expo 6-8 PM, ride at 8. Register here.

• “Let’s Ride, Illinois! – a month-long celebration of the joy, freedom, and connection that riding a bicycle brings” returns next month (Ride Illinois)

donate button

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 13

August 13, 2026
2027 Aldermanic Election

How Omari Bektemba’s campaign for a more people-friendly Fullerton inspired him to run for 35th Ward alderperson

August 13, 2026
Chicago-Rockford Metra

IDOT says Metra’s Rockford extension is still on schedule for a late 2027 debut

August 11, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 11

August 11, 2026
Redefine the Drive

CMAP will update North DuSable Lake Shore Drive project language after receiving more than 1,800 comments

August 10, 2026
See all posts