Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 12

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Metra UP-W train fatally struck person Tuesday around 8 PM near Lombard (WGN)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• “Metra Announces Rock Island Line Closure Weekend Of August 21-23” (WJOL)

• Tribune letter calling for banning “e-bikes” due to recent deaths is evidence of why news outlets must stop using this term to describe high-speed no-pedal electric motorcycles

• Letter: “Fix accessible crosswalk signals pronto” (Sun-Times)

• “Gasoline-powered cars parked in EV spots in Mundelein now can be ticketed, towed” (Daily Herald)

• “Data Centers Are Popping Up Everywhere In Chicago. Here’s Where — And Why They’re Controversial” (Block Club)

• “Beverly Street Dedicated To Late Irish Boxer And Mentor Martin McGarry” (Block Club)

• “Equiticity is hiring a BikeForce Program Manager to implement our youth-focused e-bike workforce development program” in North Lawndale

• Boxing Out Negativity hosts a cycling and wellness expo and the Street Love Ride this Saturday 8/15 at 3147 W. Douglas Blvd., expo 6-8 PM, ride at 8. Register here.

• “Let’s Ride, Illinois! – a month-long celebration of the joy, freedom, and connection that riding a bicycle brings” returns next month (Ride Illinois)

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