Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 13

Sponsored by:

• “E-biker,” likely actually an electric motorcycle rider, 52, in critical condition after crash wth box truck last Friday around 1:29 PM at High Street/East Side Drive in Geneva (Patch)

• Court documents provide more details about the actions of the drunk driver who fatally struck attorney Sarah Milcarek, 25, Saturday on Irving Park Road in Lakeview (WGN)

• Who’s on first at Metra? Directors coming and going as transit reforms gel (Daily Herald)

• “Palos Park wants Metra to add more SouthWest trains” (SW Regional Publishing)

• “Chatham’s 83rd Street Corridor Overhaul To Include New Sidewalks,” “restriped shared bike lanes” (Block Club)

• “Ford to shift Lincoln production from China, potentially boosting Chicago plant” (Crain’s)

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