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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 13

9:45 AM CDT on August 13, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 13
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• “E-biker,” likely actually an electric motorcycle rider, 52, in critical condition after crash wth box truck last Friday around 1:29 PM at High Street/East Side Drive in Geneva (Patch)

• Court documents provide more details about the actions of the drunk driver who fatally struck attorney Sarah Milcarek, 25, Saturday on Irving Park Road in Lakeview (WGN)

• Who’s on first at Metra? Directors coming and going as transit reforms gel (Daily Herald)

• “Palos Park wants Metra to add more SouthWest trains” (SW Regional Publishing)

• “Chatham’s 83rd Street Corridor Overhaul To Include New Sidewalks,” “restriped shared bike lanes” (Block Club)

• “Ford to shift Lincoln production from China, potentially boosting Chicago plant” (Crain’s)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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