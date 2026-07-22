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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 22

8:52 AM CDT on July 22, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 22
Image: Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• CPD releases image of person accused of robbing Red Line passenger 7/8 around 12:45 AM near 69th Station (CBS)

• Right-leaning Illinois policy: “Combating fare evasion could help lagging CTA ridership.” Is this a case of the Broken Clock Rule? (Free transit proponents would disagree.)

• …Last week: “CTA Innovation Studio Announces New Challenge to Test Faregate Technology”

• New map, who is this? (Bike Lane Uprising)

• “The West Side caught the train: Inside the viral CTA experience bringing Chicago together” (Austin Weekly)

• “Metra celebrates 100th anniversary of electrification of south suburban service” with vintage cars Thursday afternoon at Millennium Station (NBC)

• Open house on Metra Clybourn Station Feasibility Study, Thu. 7/23, 5:30 – 7:30 PM at Holstein Park fieldhouse, 2200 N. Oakley Avenue (Active Trans)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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