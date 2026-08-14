Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 14

Sponsored by:

• CTA press releases on pilots for outreach to unhoused riders and Safe Ride Specialist interventions, which SBC discussed yesterday

• CTA Advances Rail Simulator Pilot to Enhance Operator Training Program

• Due to recent severe storms, “Metra reschedules Rock Island Line closure to the weekend of Aug. 28-30″

• “The Arlington Park Metra stop adjacent to property owned by the Chicago Bears and the potential home to a new stadium in Arlington Heights,” (Center Square)

• “Greenways offer hidden gems for Chicago cyclists” (Axios)

• “Axios readers share more safe cycling tips”

• Change we can believe in: “A new electrified Divvy station is now open outside the Obama Presidential Center’s Museum.” (Divvy and CDOT)

• “Jet on Over on the CTA: Your Ride to a Big Weekend of High-Flying Summer Events”

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