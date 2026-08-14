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Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 14

8:50 AM CDT on August 14, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, August 14
Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• CTA press releases on pilots for outreach to unhoused riders and Safe Ride Specialist interventions, which SBC discussed yesterday

• CTA Advances Rail Simulator Pilot to Enhance Operator Training Program

• Due to recent severe storms, “Metra reschedules Rock Island Line closure to the weekend of Aug. 28-30″

• “The Arlington Park Metra stop adjacent to property owned by the Chicago Bears and the potential home to a new stadium in Arlington Heights,” (Center Square)

• “Greenways offer hidden gems for Chicago cyclists” (Axios)

• “Axios readers share more safe cycling tips”

• Change we can believe in: “A new electrified Divvy station is now open outside the Obama Presidential Center’s Museum.” (Divvy and CDOT)

• “Jet on Over on the CTA: Your Ride to a Big Weekend of High-Flying Summer Events”

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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