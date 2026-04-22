This is Grand: Scenes from Chicago’s newest weekly dueling rallies against and for a Complete Streets project

Grand Avenue Safe Streets boosters and opponents at Monday's dueling rallies at Grand and Ogden avenues. Photos: James Porter
This features reporting by James Porter and was written up by John Greenfield. Unless otherwise noted, all photos are by James.
There’s an old saying, “You can’t dance at two weddings with one behind.” So it was a bit of a challenge when the Grand Avenue Committee announced it was going to hold weekly protests against the Grand Avenue Complete Streets project in West Town on the North Side, every week on Monday between 4 and 6 p.m.
The first phase of the initiative, between Chicago (which intersects with Grand at about 2900 W.) and Damen Avenue, was completed in July 2024. The plan for the upcoming second phase, on Grand’s more retail-dense Damen to Ogden Avenue, got a positive response from the many residents who attended two previous community meetings. But recently, some residents, merchants, and suburbanites have pushed back against the coming conversion of mixed-traffic lanes and car parking spots to make room for pedestrian infrastructure, bus boarding islands, and protected bike lanes. Earlier this month, the opponents announced weekly demonstrations against the plan.
Conspicuous by her presence was Julie Sawicki, a Brighton Park native who sells real estate in Bucktown, not far from the Grand project area. Interestingly, while she used be a regular, and hilariously loud, protester against the Archer initiative, in recent months she has stopped showing up to the Southwest Side demonstrations.
Just like in Brighton Park, the counter-protesters who showed up on Monday to show support for the Grand Project outnumbered the naysayers, by roughly nine to six in this case. And the advocates were willing to talk to this publication.
Here’s what some of the Complete Streets fans had to say to James.
Alicia Plotz
“We really have to stop prioritizing cars in our daily life. This city is for people, this city is for everyone, this city is for pedestrians and transit riders, this city’s not just for cars. [Points to an opponent.] This person has a sign that says “Say no to longer commutes.” Imagine being on the opposite side of safety because your commute might get longer. That’s not a reason to make drastic changes to a plan for safety upgrades that benefit everyone. I’m tired of prioritizing cars.
“It’s a little strange, though not unexpected, that we would also think about businesses over people, in the same way we prioritize cars. I also think it’s really disingenuous to suggest that getting rid of parking spots is what’s going to ruin the business. If the transit’s better, more people can get to their business. If there are bike lanes, more people can get to their business. It’s a made-up excuse because they don’t want to give up their cars.”
“We were kind of talking internally about whether we want to protest, since at this point, the project is as good as done. There have been some talks with the aldermen [Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st), Ald. Walter “Red” Burnett III (27th), and Gilbert Villegas (36th)] and even the one who is not supportive of it [Burnett] said that there is nothing he can do to stop it. Without something drastic, it’ll probably go through. But, we decided it was still worth it to come out.”
Jake Hervers
“We want to lower the speeds of traffic here because people are going way too fast on Grand, their speeding is dangerous for pedestrians, and dangerous for bikes. We want it to be Safe Streets for all.”
Here’s a few more images from Monday’s dueling rallies on Grand.
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In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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The numbers changes changed dramatically after 9-to-5-ers arrived. Plus, a video of my unsuccessful attempt to ask anti-Complete Streets 12th Ward aldermanic challenger Claudia Zuno why she always hides her face behind protest signs at the demonstrations.