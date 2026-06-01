Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 1

Sponsored by:

• “Tollway worker killed, two others hurt while filling potholes on I-294” Saturday around 4:30 PM in Des Plaines, no charges for driver (Sun-Times)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian on I-290 Sunday around 3:10 AM at Pulaski (WGN)

• The Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act takes effect today (Tribune, CBS, Illinois Senate Dems)

• “Chicago Plans $19.2 Million Purchase Of Greyhound Station To Save Bus Service” (Block Club)

• “New Community Planning projects support better dial-a-ride coordination in DuPage County, transit-friendly development in Avondale, Oak Forest, Harvard” (RTA)

• “CTA Unveils 2026 Pride Train and Encourages Riders to Ride with Pride”

• ABC on Working Bikes: “In a warehouse on Chicago’s Southwest Side, old bicycles are getting a second chance and so are the people who ride them.”

• Thanks Obama fans! “Renaming Push Would Land Trump Tower On Street Honoring Barack Obama” (Block Club)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,641 with $16,359 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!