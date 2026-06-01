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Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 1

10:16 AM CDT on June 1, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 1
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• “Tollway worker killed, two others hurt while filling potholes on I-294” Saturday around 4:30 PM in Des Plaines, no charges for driver (Sun-Times)

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian on I-290 Sunday around 3:10 AM at Pulaski (WGN)

• The Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act takes effect today (Tribune, CBS, Illinois Senate Dems)

• “Chicago Plans $19.2 Million Purchase Of Greyhound Station To Save Bus Service” (Block Club)

• “New Community Planning projects support better dial-a-ride coordination in DuPage County, transit-friendly development in Avondale, Oak Forest, Harvard” (RTA)

• “CTA Unveils 2026 Pride Train and Encourages Riders to Ride with Pride”

• ABC on Working Bikes: “In a warehouse on Chicago’s Southwest Side, old bicycles are getting a second chance and so are the people who ride them.”

• Thanks Obama fans! “Renaming Push Would Land Trump Tower On Street Honoring Barack Obama” (Block Club)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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