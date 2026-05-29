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Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 29

11:57 AM CDT on May 29, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 29
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• “Weekly Travel Advisory: CTA Customers Should Allow Extra Travel Time For Events and Planned Rail Work”

• “Red Line subway closing for first of four weekends of repairs” between Fullerton and Cermak (Sun-Times)

• Boy, 15, charged with felony in connection with group beating of man, 35 on 4/14 around 9:30 AM on ‘L’ near Roosevelt, assault on girl, 12, 30 minutes later at Harrison (Fox)

• CPD: Suspect stabbed man, 56, in hand Thursday around 11 PM during fight on Morse platform in Rogers Park, fled on foot, victim in good condition (ABC)

• “New Metra Electric Line schedule takes effect June 15″

Block Club: “E-Bikes, Scooters Face New Age And Speed Limits Under Bill Approved By Legislators”

• “Cortland Street Bridge To Remain Open For Pedestrians, Cyclists Through Summer” (Capitol News/ Block Club)

• “E-Bikes, Scooters Face New Age And Speed Limits Under Bill Approved By Legislators” (Block Club)

• … Here’s sustainable transportation wiz Nik Hunder’s previous discussion of the legislation for us

• Won’t someone think of the drivers? “Lakefront Parking Gates Spark Concerns Over Access: ‘The Lakefront Should Be For Everyone'” (Block Club)

• Archer traffic safety project supporter Ald. Julia Ramirez’s son, who is almost exactly as old as the weekly protests, bonded with Pope Leo over shared Sox fandom (ABC)

• “Take Metra to see Big Boy [the world’s largest operating steam locomotive] up close June 3″

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Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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