Chicago’s lakefront highway debate enters a new phase as public pressure mounts

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

By Ellen Steinke

Chicago’s debate over the future of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is entering a new phase. Regional planners are acknowledging growing public opposition to the current highway-oriented proposal, and are reopening portions of the project’s analysis.

This Friday, May 29, at 9:30 a.m., the Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning will again hear public comment on the long-running “Redefine the Drive” project, which would reconstruct and redesign the aging North DuSable Lake Shore Drive corridor.

You can send a 30-second email to CMAP now via a form posted by Better Streets Chicago, or see below for instructions for public comment.

The meeting comes after months of escalating criticism from residents, transportation advocates, environmental groups, and several elected officials who argue the current proposal would effectively rebuild a high-speed, eight-lane highway along Chicago’s lakefront for another generation.

In a newly released public comment summary, CMAP confirmed that no preferred alternative has been finalized and that the Illinois and Chicago transportation departments are revisiting the project’s alternatives analysis using updated modeling data.

The acknowledgement marks a notable shift in tone from earlier stages of the process, when many advocates feared the project was moving steadily toward approval despite mounting public criticism.

CMAP’s summary also reveals the scale of public engagement surrounding the project. Across meetings held in February and April, the agency received nearly 1,500 public comments through written submissions, Zoom testimony, and in-person remarks. According to the agency, the “overwhelming majority” of commenters opposed maintaining or expanding the corridor as a highway and instead supported a lower-speed boulevard with stronger transit investment, safer pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and improved access to the lakefront.

At the same time, CMAP is still recommending that the project remain on the region’s fiscally constrained and priority investment lists, arguing that removing it could jeopardize federal funding eligibility and delay long-term reconstruction of the corridor. That position reflects a growing tension at the center of the debate.

Regional planners and transportation agencies broadly agree that the nearly century-old roadway requires major rehabilitation. But critics increasingly question whether rebuilding the corridor around highway-oriented assumptions is compatible with Chicago’s climate goals, public health priorities, and stated efforts to improve multimodal transportation access.

Many of the project’s opponents have also challenged the analytical framework used to justify the current proposal. They argue earlier modeling relied heavily on pre-pandemic commuting assumptions; underestimated the true cost of driving and parking; and failed to meaningfully evaluate stronger transit alternatives or larger shifts away from car dependence.

The concerns extend beyond transportation policy. The corridor cuts through Chicago’s lakefront park system and serves as a physical barrier between neighborhoods and the shoreline. Opponents have argued that high vehicle speeds, noise, air pollution, and limited crossings undermine the lakefront’s role as one of the city’s most important public spaces.

Several advocates have pointed to other major cities including San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, and Seoul that have removed or transformed waterfront highways in favor of lower-speed boulevards, transit infrastructure, and expanded public access.

San Francisco’s Embarcadero Freeway double-decker highway getting torn down after it was damaged by an earthquake. Image: Wikimedia Commons/brx0 from Portland, USA

After the Embarcadero Freeway was removed, the corridor was converted to a surface boulevard.

CMAP’s memo appears to acknowledge that the current proposal can no longer move forward without broader public buy-in. While the agency emphasized that inclusion in the Regional Transportation Plan does not endorse a specific design, advocates remain concerned that institutional momentum could still steer the process toward a highway-oriented outcome unless public pressure continues.

As a result, advocacy groups are now shifting their messaging. Rather than calling simply for the project to be removed from the regional plan, many are urging residents to focus their comments on transparency, updated modeling assumptions, stronger transit alternatives, safer lakefront access, and the need for a genuinely community-driven redesign process.

Friday’s CMAP Transportation Committee meeting expected to be another major test of public engagement around the project, with advocates encouraging Chicagoans to submit written comments, testify via Zoom, or attend in person.

The meeting may not determine the final outcome of the project, but it is increasingly shaping the terms of the debate over what Chicago’s lakefront should look like for the next 50 to 100 years.

If you would like to submit public comment to CMAP about the future of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, you can send a 30-second email through the Better Streets Chicago form here, email info[at]cmap[dot]illinois[dot]gov directly, or follow the steps below.

How to comment

To participate in any format, email info[at]cmap[dot]illinois[dot]gov by this Thursday afternoon.

In person: Email CMAP to request a building pass. The Transportation Committee meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the CMAP office, in the Old Chicago Main Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren St., Suite 450, in the Cook County Conference Room. Public comment typically occurs near the end of the meeting, around 11 a.m.

Email CMAP to request a building pass. The Transportation Committee meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. at the CMAP office, in the Old Chicago Main Post Office, 433 W. Van Buren St., Suite 450, in the Cook County Conference Room. Public comment typically occurs near the end of the meeting, around 11 a.m. Via Zoom: Participants can request a link by emailing CMAP – see details below.

Participants can request a link by emailing CMAP – see details below. Written comment by email: No live attendance required.

No live attendance required. Automated email: Organizations such as Better Streets Chicago have made templates available for residents who prefer a simplified option.

Suggested e-mail format

To: info[at]cmap[dot]illinois[dot]gov

Subject: Public Comment – CMAP Transportation Committee (May 29)

Hi CMAP team,

I’d like to provide public comment on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at the May 29 meeting. I plan to comment [in person/via Zoom/in writing].

Thank you,

[Your Name]

[Neighborhood]

Commenters are encouraged to include their remarks directly in the email or as a Word document attachment.

Suggested talking points

Illinois Sen. Mike Simmons speaks in favor of a more people-friendly DLSD at the Save Our Lakefront Rally in August 2024. Photo: John Greenfield

Transparency: CMAP has confirmed that no preferred alternative has been finalized and that the Illinois and Chicago transportation departments are revisiting the alternatives analysis using updated modeling. That process should remain transparent and genuinely community-driven.

CMAP has confirmed that no preferred alternative has been finalized and that the Illinois and Chicago transportation departments are revisiting the alternatives analysis using updated modeling. That process should remain transparent and genuinely community-driven. People over traffic: Public feedback for years has consistently favored transit, biking, walking, safer crossings, and better lakefront access, not rebuilding or expanding a highway.

Public feedback for years has consistently favored transit, biking, walking, safer crossings, and better lakefront access, not rebuilding or expanding a highway. Accurate traffic modeling: Previous modeling relied heavily on status quo assumptions around driving demand and did not meaningfully evaluate stronger regional transit, bus rapid transit, improved CTA service, east-west connectivity, or significant mode shift.

Previous modeling relied heavily on status quo assumptions around driving demand and did not meaningfully evaluate stronger regional transit, bus rapid transit, improved CTA service, east-west connectivity, or significant mode shift. Accurate transit modeling: Updated modeling should reflect modern travel patterns, the true cost of driving and parking, climate goals, and growing demand for alternatives to driving.

Updated modeling should reflect modern travel patterns, the true cost of driving and parking, climate goals, and growing demand for alternatives to driving. Park experience: A 2023 community survey found that 73 percent of respondents said DLSD diminishes park quality, while 70 percent said they would prefer to drive less than they currently do.

A 2023 community survey found that 73 percent of respondents said DLSD diminishes park quality, while 70 percent said they would prefer to drive less than they currently do. Political will: State legislators and multiple lakefront alderpeople have called for a lower-speed boulevard approach with serious transit investment and improved lakefront access.

State legislators and multiple lakefront alderpeople have called for a lower-speed boulevard approach with serious transit investment and improved lakefront access. Waterfront highway removal trend: Other major cities around the world are removing or transforming waterfront highways because they create barriers, pollution, noise, and unsafe public spaces. Critics argue Chicago should not spend billions doubling down on outdated highway design.

Other major cities around the world are removing or transforming waterfront highways because they create barriers, pollution, noise, and unsafe public spaces. Critics argue Chicago should not spend billions doubling down on outdated highway design. Funding should not go to a highway-forward project: If DLSD remains on the constrained and priority investment lists, commenters say it should not become a blank check for the previous highway-forward proposal.

With key decisions expected later this year, advocates say the coming months could determine whether Chicago doubles down on a highway-oriented lakefront or moves toward a fundamentally different vision for the corridor.

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