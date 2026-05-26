Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 26

Sponsored by:

• A generally balanced, well-researched deep dive into the Archer/Grand issue by Jake Sheridan in the Tribune, and John’s immediate thoughts on it (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Female driver, 35, fatally struck woman, 62 in 4500 block of West Belmont Saturday around 5:15 PM (Fox)

• “5 Officers Struck By Driver As Neighbors Decry ‘Chaotic’ Teen Gathering On Near West Side” (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run driver struck and injured pedestrian on outbound Dan Ryan near 95th offramp Saturday around 3 AM (ABC)

• CPD: Man sexually abused, restrained woman, 35, on a bus in 1700 block of West Roosevelt, fled with the victim, police arrested him 30 minutes later (Fox)

• Institute for the Public Good and People’s Lobby: “Before opening doors to AVs, let’s put safeguards in place for human lives, displaced workers and our public infra.” (Sun-Times)

• Private Equity Stakeholder Project: “Why is Chicago handing its parking meters to a firm tied to ICE deportation flights? (Crain’s)

• CEO of IL Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: “Why a Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger would be a win for Illinois” (Sun-Times)

• “Francis Parker’s expansion plans [including pedestrian overpass] draw support and ire from neighbors” (Tribune)

• “CTA searches for artists, entertainers for temporary installations” (CBS)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,301 with $16,699 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!