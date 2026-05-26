Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 26
8:58 AM CDT on May 26, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Read More:
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
State’s attorney’s office provides details on the coincidence, and an aunt’s tough decision, that led to charges against the driver who critically injured Dr. Ray Lee
May 24, 2026
The night bike crash survivor Dr. Ray Lee’s family met up with the Ride of Silence, CPD called to say it was charging the reckless driver who changed his life
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 22
On the day Illinois passed the Stop Super Speeders law, the Ride of Silence was a reminder of how far we have to go to make our streets safe
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 21
May 21, 2026