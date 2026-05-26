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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 26

8:58 AM CDT on May 26, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 26
Copenhagenize.com

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• A generally balanced, well-researched deep dive into the Archer/Grand issue by Jake Sheridan in the Tribune, and John’s immediate thoughts on it (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Female driver, 35, fatally struck woman, 62 in 4500 block of West Belmont Saturday around 5:15 PM (Fox)

• “5 Officers Struck By Driver As Neighbors Decry ‘Chaotic’ Teen Gathering On Near West Side” (Block Club)

• Hit-and-run driver struck and injured pedestrian on outbound Dan Ryan near 95th offramp Saturday around 3 AM (ABC)

• CPD: Man sexually abused, restrained woman, 35, on a bus in 1700 block of West Roosevelt, fled with the victim, police arrested him 30 minutes later (Fox)

• Institute for the Public Good and People’s Lobby: “Before opening doors to AVs, let’s put safeguards in place for human lives, displaced workers and our public infra.” (Sun-Times)

• Private Equity Stakeholder Project: “Why is Chicago handing its parking meters to a firm tied to ICE deportation flights? (Crain’s)

• CEO of IL Hispanic Chamber of Commerce: “Why a Union Pacific-Norfolk Southern merger would be a win for Illinois” (Sun-Times)

• “Francis Parker’s expansion plans [including pedestrian overpass] draw support and ire from neighbors” (Tribune)

• “CTA searches for artists, entertainers for temporary installations” (CBS)

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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