Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 28

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• Hit -and-run drivers struck and killed female SUV occupant who exited vehicle on the shoulder of I-57 near Halsted, then injured male occupant who got out to help her (ABC)

• State’s Attorney’s Office, CTA launch PSA campaign warning prosecutors will seek pretrial detention for people accused of violent crimes on transit (Fox)

• “Multiple Metra and CTA train lines dealt with storm-related issues as severe weather ravaged the Chicago area Monday.” (NBC)

• “Construction Begins On Logan Square’s Megamall Plaza.” (Block Club)

• “Developers unveiled revised vision for proposed 355-unit apartment tower overlooking Diversey Harbor” near express bus routes (Block Club)

• “Column: For Lake County pedestrians, [electric motorcycles] are becoming pests” (News-Sun)

• “Chicago Parent Answers: What are the rules for kids riding e-bikes and e-scooters in Chicago?”

• “Chicago commemorates the 1919 race riot with bike tour” (Fox)

• “Chicago Grit Northbrook Grand Prix bicycle race whirls through downtown” (Tribune)

• Some guy who lives in NW Indiana is complaining about John Greenfield’s sustainable transportation reporting again, at around 51:30 in this podcast.

• CDOT’s Chicago Mobility Collaborative quarterly public meeting, “dinner will be provided,” Thu. 7/30, 6-8 PM, DRW College Prep, 931 S. Homan Ave.

• Active Trans Suburban Advocacy Connect Zoom with speakers from Park Forest High, Chicago Family Biking, and the Wilmette Bike Bus, Wed. 8/5, noon to 1 PM.

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