Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 28

8:55 AM CDT on July 28, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, July 28
Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• Hit -and-run drivers struck and killed female SUV occupant who exited vehicle on the shoulder of I-57 near Halsted, then injured male occupant who got out to help her (ABC)

• State’s Attorney’s Office, CTA launch PSA campaign warning prosecutors will seek pretrial detention for people accused of violent crimes on transit (Fox)

• “Multiple Metra and CTA train lines dealt with storm-related issues as severe weather ravaged the Chicago area Monday.” (NBC)

• “Construction Begins On Logan Square’s Megamall Plaza.” (Block Club)

• “Developers unveiled revised vision for proposed 355-unit apartment tower overlooking Diversey Harbor” near express bus routes (Block Club)

• “Column: For Lake County pedestrians, [electric motorcycles] are becoming pests” (News-Sun)

• “Chicago Parent Answers: What are the rules for kids riding e-bikes and e-scooters in Chicago?”

• “Chicago commemorates the 1919 race riot with bike tour” (Fox)

• “Chicago Grit Northbrook Grand Prix bicycle race whirls through downtown” (Tribune)

• Some guy who lives in NW Indiana is complaining about John Greenfield’s sustainable transportation reporting again, at around 51:30 in this podcast.

• CDOT’s Chicago Mobility Collaborative quarterly public meeting, “dinner will be provided,” Thu. 7/30, 6-8 PM, DRW College Prep, 931 S. Homan Ave.

• Active Trans Suburban Advocacy Connect Zoom with speakers from Park Forest High, Chicago Family Biking, and the Wilmette Bike Bus, Wed. 8/5, noon to 1 PM.

donate button

If you value Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation here to help us continue publishing through 2026. Thank you for your support.

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Complete Streets

Sprocket man: Degreasing Don DeBat’s anti-bike tirade in the Loop North News

July 28, 2026
Fatality Tracker

Last night, an SUV driver killed a man, 63, on foot in Gage Park. It was the third fatal pedestrian crash on Western on the Southwest Side in less than three months.

July 27, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 27

July 27, 2026
Metra

Station to station: Could Metra’s Clybourn stop move? IDOT begins study of long-awaited upgrades

July 24, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 24

July 24, 2026
See all posts