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Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 27

8:50 AM CDT on July 27, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 27
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• Speeding SB SUV driver fatally struck man on foot, crashed into fixed object, around 10:47 near 51st/Western. Then man driving sedan WB struck object. (Fox)

• Reportedly thanks to Flock cameras, driver, 60, charged with a hit-and-run DUI for allegedly killed an unidentified bike rider Tuesday around 10:56 PM in Crete, IL (Patch)

• 4 teens fleeing authorities in pickup truck, after someone called CPD to report gun threat, plunged off bridge around 2:16 AM in 6900 block of S. Cicero, died in crash (ABC)

• “Woman, 2 Young Sons Injured In Crash After Lengthy Police Chase Now Out Of Hospital: Alderman” (Block Club)

• Woman fatally struck by a Metra UP-N train Sunday around 3:30 PM near Smith and Wood streets next to Palatine Station, cause of crash not yet reported (CBS)

• …Chicago Department of Public Health: “If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.”

• CPD releases photos of man accused of approaching Green Line passenger, 48, around 11:45 AM at Damen Station, throwing them to floor, cutting them with broken bottle (CBS)

• “E-Scooters Blocked On Busy Stretch Of Sheridan Road In Edgewater.” In recent years drivers killed Sergio Maya, 34, and Lorraine Campion, 91, on/near this stretch. (Block Club)

• “Teen takeover crowds Green Line ‘L’ terminal in Chicago’s West Englewood community” (CBS)

• Closure continued on 3 elevated CTA Loop stations this weekend for State/Lake Station construction (ABC)

• “Lincoln Square Apartment Plan [at 2648-58 W. Lawrence Ave., 0.3 miles from Rockwell Station] Needs More Family Units, Less Parking, Neighbors Say”

• “Two (Or Three?) Units Permitted At 2711 West Wilcox Street In east Garfield Park” near multiple transit options (Chicago YIMBY)

• Tribune editorial: “Killing new rental housing in Chicago would be a massive mistake,” decrying “two so-called renters protections ordinances floating around”

• Sign Chicagoans Who Bike’s Sign petition to let Ald. Reilly (42) know you support creating a safe, intuitive route between the Loop and LFT.

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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