Today’s Headlines for Monday, July 27
8:50 AM CDT on July 27, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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More from Streetsblog Chicago
Last night, an SUV driver killed a man, 63, on foot in Gage Park. It was the third fatal pedestrian crash on Western on the Southwest Side in less than three months.
July 27, 2026
Station to station: Could Metra’s Clybourn stop move? IDOT begins study of long-awaited upgrades
The state is weighing improvements at the existing station against relocating it nearby, with accessibility; safer walking and biking connections; and future development shaping the discussion.
July 24, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 24
July 24, 2026
Bike lanes should always use protection. But officials say they usually shouldn’t go both ways.
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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 23
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