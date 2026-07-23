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Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 23

8:57 AM CDT on July 23, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 23
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• Victim of Wauconda SUV-“e-moto” crash IDed as Tyler Waldal. 14. He was the 3rd young person to die in an e-moto collision in the Chicago suburbs since September. (ABC)

• Dan Nyugen’s Crash Stop Chicago map documents all severe and fatal traffic crashes in the city

• Ex-GM of CTA rail operations: “Putrid smell at a Loop station is an example of the problems that plague the CTA” (Tribune)

• No longer “that great street”? Tribune editorial: “Michigan Avenue is improving. But State Street has never looked so shabby.”

• “How Can Avondale’s Belmont And Kimball Area Be Improved? Neighbors Asked To Weigh In” (Block Club)

• “Is The New Logan Square Traffic Circle Easier To Navigate? Here’s What Locals Think,” including a link to previous SBC coverage of the issue (Block Club)

SAFE Ambassadors and Lime host e-scooter safety events today 10 AM – noon at Dawes Park; Thurs. 10 AM – noon at Bell Park; and Monday 1-3 PM at Wentworth Park

• “Oak Park officials move toward restricting police stops for minor equipment infractions” (Pioneer Press)

• CTA: “Public transit is the best choice for music fans headed to Lollapalooza”

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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