Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 24

• The City is using reportedly using geofencing on Sheridan Road between Bryn Mawr and Devon to prevent e-scooter riding on sidewalks (“Brandon” and Chicago, Bike Grid Now!)

• …A road diet with PBLs on Sheridan would make geofencing scooters unnecessary, and it help prevent drivers from fatally striking pedestrians like Sergio Maya, 34

• Southwest Collective leads 5-mile “pop-up bike ride to celebrate Movies in the Park” tonight 7:30 PM at Park District HQ, 48th/Rockwell, ending with screening of “Zootopia 2”

• Thinkin’ about bikin’ on Lincoln? Chicago, Bike Grid Now! holds a Bike Jam ride to demand better conditions this Monday, 6:30/6:45 at Oz Park, Lincoln/Larrabee/Webster

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