Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 27

10:18 AM CDT on May 27, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 27
Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• “Fire erupts on CTA tracks at Lakeview’s Belmont station [Tuesday evening], disrupting service and forcing evacuations” (ABC)

• Police release images of man who allegedly approached 2 people on train, punched them in the face, and fled, Monday around 1:30 PM at Belmont stop in Lakeview (CBS)

• CPD releases photo of man accused of spitting liquid on another passenger 4/19 around 7:45 AM on CTA bus in 5600 block of N. Ridge in Magnolia Glen (Fox)

• “Metra Adding Daily Stops, Weekend Trains On Rock Island Line Through Beverly” (Block Club)

• LTTE says Inside Publications op-ed on plan for ETOD synagogue redevelopment near Thorndale Station was “entirely offensive to Jews and non-Jews alike” (Bluesky, Twitter)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,301 with $16,699 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Pedestrian Fatalities

Driver who fatally struck woman, 62, near Belmont/Kilbourn, cited for failure to yield

May 26, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 26

May 26, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

State’s attorney’s office provides details on the coincidence, and an aunt’s tough decision, that led to charges against the driver who critically injured Dr. Ray Lee

May 24, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

The night bike crash survivor Dr. Ray Lee’s family met up with the Ride of Silence, CPD called to say it was charging the reckless driver who changed his life

May 22, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 22

May 22, 2026
See all posts