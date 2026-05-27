Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 27

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• “Fire erupts on CTA tracks at Lakeview’s Belmont station [Tuesday evening], disrupting service and forcing evacuations” (ABC)

• Police release images of man who allegedly approached 2 people on train, punched them in the face, and fled, Monday around 1:30 PM at Belmont stop in Lakeview (CBS)

• CPD releases photo of man accused of spitting liquid on another passenger 4/19 around 7:45 AM on CTA bus in 5600 block of N. Ridge in Magnolia Glen (Fox)

• “Metra Adding Daily Stops, Weekend Trains On Rock Island Line Through Beverly” (Block Club)

• LTTE says Inside Publications op-ed on plan for ETOD synagogue redevelopment near Thorndale Station was “entirely offensive to Jews and non-Jews alike” (Bluesky, Twitter)

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