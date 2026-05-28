Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 28

Sponsored by:

• “A City That Works: Chicago’s 2025 scoreboard shows gains and warning signs” (Crain’s)

• “9 hospitalized after sedan driver runs red light, causes crash involving 2 CTA buses” Wed. around 6:42 PM on 3100 block of W. Lake on East Garfield Park (NBC)

• Block Club looks into the SW Side bike crash case of Horacio Arroyo, 22. After being struck by a reckless SUV driver, he “suffered major trauma to the left side of his body.”

• Good news: “Plastic Posts Installed To Block Drivers Using Elston Bike Lane To Skirt Traffic.” (Block Club)

• Metra’s service increase on the RID Line, including 4 more late-day trips on weekdays and 18 more trips on weekends, is required by a new transit law (Sun-Times)

• Trib LTTE complaining about Granville Complete Streets project: “CDOT… previewed its plans during very limited nabe meetings.” Here’s one of those “very limited” meetings.

• Also in Trib letters today, a not-unreasonable “Think of the small businesses!” plea. But it’s important to remember that Complete Streets projects are good for local businesses.

• Chicagoans Who Bike’s Viktor Köves (an SBC sponsor) says the preview for their Archer Avenue traffic safety project video reached 5,000 accounts on Instagram

• A.J. Manaseer, who gave $1K to bike ed centers after losing a bet to SBC, correctly noted that another 2024 article (he reviewed before publication) had a minor math error

• Letter from housing researcher: “Affordability is goal of BUILD plan” (Sun-Times)

• Chicago Critical Mass ride this Friday 5/29, gathering after 5:30 PM, leaving after 6, at Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,351 with $16,649 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!