Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 3

8:55 AM CDT on June 3, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 3
Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

Block Club: A driver fatally struck IIlleana Crisanto, 62, on 5/23 at Belmont/Kilbourn “an intersection where the city has planned to put in a traffic light for years – to no avail.”

• CPD releases images of 5 people who allegedly attacked 2 other passengers on a CTA bus 5/8 around 3:30 PM in the 1300 block of W. 98th Street (Fox)

• “What the latest ShotSpotter [the gunshot detection tech endorsed by 12th Ward candidate and Archer opponent Claudia Zuno] Fight is really all about” (A City That Works)

• “Don’t let ComEd permanently remove over an acre of equitable TOD land [at 1111 W. Diversey] only 600 feet from an ADA-accessible L stop!” (Diversey Community Colaition)

• “Flying out of O’Hare this summer? Here’s what travelers can expect.” (Tribune)

• CTA recently donated 4 historic buses and railcars to the Illinois Railway Museum (Railfan)

• “Broadway In Chicago And Metra Announce Free Train Promotion For Summer Shows” (WLS)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,736 with $16,264 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky

Read More:

Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

NITA reason to celebrate? Transit officials and advocates discuss the importance of the Northern Illinois Transit Authority Act becoming law yesterday

June 2, 2026
Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 2

June 2, 2026
Complete Streets

Ald. Sigcho-Lopez: Anti-Archer protest promoter Juan Rangel is “pitting the needs of small businesses against the safety of people on foot and bikes.”

June 1, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, June 1

June 1, 2026
Complete Streets

Logan Square Reimagined presentation and tour discussed the factors and thinking behind the street makeover

May 29, 2026
See all posts