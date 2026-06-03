Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, June 3

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Block Club: A driver fatally struck IIlleana Crisanto, 62, on 5/23 at Belmont/Kilbourn “an intersection where the city has planned to put in a traffic light for years – to no avail.”

• CPD releases images of 5 people who allegedly attacked 2 other passengers on a CTA bus 5/8 around 3:30 PM in the 1300 block of W. 98th Street (Fox)

• “What the latest ShotSpotter [the gunshot detection tech endorsed by 12th Ward candidate and Archer opponent Claudia Zuno] Fight is really all about” (A City That Works)

• “Don’t let ComEd permanently remove over an acre of equitable TOD land [at 1111 W. Diversey] only 600 feet from an ADA-accessible L stop!” (Diversey Community Colaition)

• “Flying out of O’Hare this summer? Here’s what travelers can expect.” (Tribune)

• CTA recently donated 4 historic buses and railcars to the Illinois Railway Museum (Railfan)

• “Broadway In Chicago And Metra Announce Free Train Promotion For Summer Shows” (WLS)

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