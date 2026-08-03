Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 3

Sponsored by:

• “Candace Collins, 37, was killed Sunday night when police said she was hit by a driver after exiting an SUV on the shoulder of I-57.” GofundMe launched. (Block Club)

• Elkhorn mother mourns daughter Lana Crawford, 20, after she was struck and killed by Metra train in Palatine, GoFundMe launched to pay for funeral (WMJT-TVG Milwaukee)

• “[Electric motorcycle] safety, injuries and legislation to regulate them” (ABC)

• “[E-moto regulation proponent] Alexi Giannoulias, Illinois’ Secretary Of State, Enters Chicago Mayor’s Race” (Block Club)

• “Editorial: Candidates for Mayor of Chicago, start your [e-bike] engines!” (Tribune)

• “Ben Shepler from Bike Grid tells us why a bike bus works to keep kids safe & get them to school, while getting their brains & bodies moving before school!” (Chicagoans Who Bike)

• “Forever toll increases? Some question rationale of tollway’s plan to raise rates every two years” (Daily Herald)

• “Ray LaHood: The FAA just protected more than O’Hare’s runways” (Tribune)

• Op-ed from Illinois Policy’s LyLena D. Estabine: “If Chicago wants more housing, it should remove barriers to building” (Sun-Times)

• “Botched Overhaul Of North Side Dog Park Is Leaving Pups With Bloody Paws, Pet Owners Say” (Block Club)

• “Chicago’s Tiniest Bakery Is Attached To A Tree In Bucktown — And Full Of Free Cookies” (Block Club)

• CBGN! hosts a State of the Grid session to recap their activities from the past year, discuss future, 8/5, 8:30 PM, at Beermiscuous, 2812 N. Lincoln & online

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!