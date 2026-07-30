Today’s Headlines for Thursday, July 30

Sponsored by:

• New Wall Street Journal article on the debate over the Archer Avenue traffic safety project. (Bluesky, Twitter, Facebook)

• The plaza outside the (now CPD-only) Millennium Park Bike Station has been gated, and all the bike racks have been removed, causing a parking shortage (Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Chicagoans Can Vote On How Park District Should Spend $500,000 [including bike parking racks]. Here’s How To Cast Your Ballot” (Block Club)

• “Chicago’s walking, biking, and transit spaces take center stage for visiting state legislators” (Active Trans)

• Official CTA press release: “Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office Unveils New Public Awareness Campaign to Deter Violent Crime on the CTA”

• Press release: Chicago mayoral candidate John Kelly says he will prioritize “Making the CTA safe and reliable,” by “redeploying approximately 100 officers to CTA patrols”

• “Accessible pedestrian signal rollout in Chicago ahead of targets, but technical gaps persist: report” (Smart Cities Dive)

• “South Loop Neighbors Pitch New Bus Connector As Development Booms” (Block Club)

• “Expected increase’ of passengers on Metra, CTA for Lollapalooza; big crowds likely.” Consider riding a bicycle or scooter on the Charli XCX-inspired “Brat Lane” instead. (NBC)

• “CTA workers describe “doors closing’ chime,” imitate the Milwaukee resident who does the announcement (CTA)

• Reminder: CDOT Chicago Mobility Collaborative quarterly public meeting, “dinner will be provided,” tonight, Thu. 7/30, 6-8 PM, DRW College Prep, 931 S. Homan Ave.

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now!, Femmes + Thems Bike Chicago, Chicago Stars host a bike bus to Martin Field on 8/9 for Pride Night vs Bay FC, w/ free RevBrew beer, discounted tickets

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