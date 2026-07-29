Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, July 29

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• “Drivers Have Run Over, Flipped Off And Cursed Out Chicago’s Traffic Aides For Doing Their Jobs” (Block Club)

• “A 19th Ward speed camera could be moved to cover one of two schools on 111th Street based on requests from community members and data from CDOT” (Block Club)

• “Man accused of stealing automated license plate reading cameras in Lisle, Illinois, speaks out” (CBS)

• “Older Chicagoans Can Get Free Lyft Rides To Grocery Stores Following Save A Lot Closures, Mayor Says” (Block Club)

• Paging Oscar Wilde! Illinois Policy’s latest gripe about the RTA sales tax increase to fund transit is more evidence they know “the price of everything, and the value of nothing.”

• “Bridge lift to close Metra’s Rock Island Line the weekend of Aug. 21-23″

• Great turnout for Monday’s Chicago, Bike Grid Now! Lincoln Avenue Bike Jam, which happened an hour after weather that rocked us like a hurricane. Photos by Viktor Köves.

• Currying our favor: “Indian Chain Naansense to Open in Downtown Elmhurst Near Metra Station” (Whatnow)

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