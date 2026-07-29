You can still help shape DuSable Lake Shore Drive’s future. Here are two ways to weigh in.

Even people who commented earlier in the planning process should submit feedback again. Earlier public input helped shape the draft, and this round responds to the document that CMAP’s board and Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee will consider before its expected adoption in October.
That appendix describes a “current preferred multi-modal alternative” consisting of a full roadway reconstruction, a new underpass eliminating the traffic signal at Chicago Avenue, a redesigned Oak Street curve, five new ADA-compliant pedestrian access routes, bus-only lanes on ramps, and shoreline protection.
However, the Illinois and Chicago transportation departments have also said no final decision has been made regarding a preferred alternative. Advocates are asking CMAP to correct the appendix so it does not suggest the project’s configuration has already been settled.
Residents can also tell CMAP what they want the eventual design to include a true boulevard alternative, continuous dedicated transit lanes rather than priority only on ramps, safer walking and biking access, and stronger connections between neighborhoods and the lakefront.
Those requests align with the Regional Transportation Plan’s own emphasis on reducing vehicle miles traveled, encouraging mode shift, improving bus reliability, and connecting walking and biking networks. The main plan describes the drive project more generally as an effort to improve safety, accessibility, reliability, and multimodal connectivity, without naming a preferred configuration.
CMAP will also hold a public hearing on Thursday, August 6, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. with both in-person and virtual participation available. Register here to testify either in person or virtually.
Sample comment:
“Please revise Appendix E, page 52, to clarify that no final preferred alternative has been selected for North DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Keep a true boulevard alternative, continuous dedicated transit lanes, safer walking and biking access, and stronger neighborhood connections to the lakefront under consideration. Bus-only lanes on ramps are not a substitute for meaningful transit priority.”
What your comment relates to:
Appendix E: Regional Capital Projects Benefits Report and reference page 52 and RCP 12120
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