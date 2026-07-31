Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 31

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• Driver ran red and critically injured beloved tour guide on e-scooter at Lake/Oakley on Near West Side. GoFundMe has raised $39K+ for medical expenses (Block Club)

• “Chicago police released a picture of a rider on [an electric motorcycle], they say is responsible in a serious hit-and-run crash on the lakefront.” (WGN)

• “Safety or surveillance? Debate over license plate cameras in the suburbs heats up” after a Flock cam is credited with catching a DUI hit-and-run driver who killed bike rider (Herald)

• “Woman sues CTA after being injured in July 2025 attack at 95th Street Red Line station” (WGN)

• Tribune headline, we wish: “Beginning Saturday, Chicagoans will pay a mere quarter extra for $100 in retail purchases, and in exchange we’ll get more robust transit”

• “The Chicago Transit Authority is looking for modern fare gates that make it harder to skip fares, following similar investments in New York and San Francisco.” (Axios)

• Where’s Jimmy Buffett when you need him? “Chicagoans Rally To Help Dislodge Boat Washed Up On North Avenue Beach, But It Remains Stuck” (Block Club)

• SBC contributor Ellen Steinke: “DSLD public comment due TODAY. Over 600 people have sent an email through Better Streets Chicago — let’s get it to 1,000 by EOD!”

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