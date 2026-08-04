Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 4

Sponsored by:

• “New Divvy bike stations installed along Lake Michigan as ridership hits records” (NBC)

• In West Town, a neighborhood where residents (and suburbanites) have held protests against traffic safety infrastructure, a driver just crashed into a house. (ABC)

• RTA: “Study lays groundwork for more coordinated regional transit service under NITA” (News-Sun)

• Letter re: whiny Tribune editorial about transit funding: “Making sure a city has functioning wastewater management is not a bailout. The same should be said for public transit.”

• “Lake County Metra rail work kicks off, suspends midday service”

• Ride Illinois’ July Tailwinds newsletter has hit the streets.

• “Englewood Sculpture Garden Opens On Former Vacant Lots: ‘A Positive Footprint For The Community’” (Block Club)

• “Train in Vain”? Not if you use Tschuy’s Amtrak Bicycle Access map to plan your bike + rail adventure.

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