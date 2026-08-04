Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 4

2:48 PM CDT on August 4, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 4
Image: Copenhagenize.com

Sponsored by:

• “New Divvy bike stations installed along Lake Michigan as ridership hits records” (NBC)

• In West Town, a neighborhood where residents (and suburbanites) have held protests against traffic safety infrastructure, a driver just crashed into a house. (ABC)

• RTA: “Study lays groundwork for more coordinated regional transit service under NITA” (News-Sun)

• Letter re: whiny Tribune editorial about transit funding: “Making sure a city has functioning wastewater management is not a bailout. The same should be said for public transit.”

• “Lake County Metra rail work kicks off, suspends midday service”

• Ride Illinois’ July Tailwinds newsletter has hit the streets.

• “Englewood Sculpture Garden Opens On Former Vacant Lots: ‘A Positive Footprint For The Community’” (Block Club)

• “Train in Vain”? Not if you use Tschuy’s Amtrak Bicycle Access map to plan your bike + rail adventure.

donate button

If you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago’s livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support our work. Thank you!

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by Roscoe Village Bikes

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Chicago is using geofencing to keep e-scooter riders from injuring pedestrians on Sheridan Road. What are we doing to prevent drivers from killing them?

August 3, 2026
Sponsored by Total Charter Bus

Today’s Headlines for Monday, August 3

August 3, 2026
Chicago Mobilty Collaborative

Efforts to reconnect the West Side and fix Blue Line slow zones discussed at Chicago Mobility Collaborative meeting

July 31, 2026
Sponsored by National Charter Bus - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Friday, July 31

July 31, 2026
Complete Streets

Wall Street Journal piece on Archer ignores the politics behind the Astroturfed “rebellion” against the safety project

July 31, 2026
See all posts