A first look at the dubious “SAVE GRAND AVENUE!” website, created by someone who thinks that ship hasn’t already sailed

Grand Avenue Committee leader Roger Romanelli, who deserves credit for good taste in haberdashery, leads a press conference agains the Grand project last month. It might seem like he set up this website, but we don't know that for sure. Image: Fox 32 Chicago: https://tinyurl.com/RogerRomanelli
But in a nutshell, the latest development in West Town is that the Grand Avenue Committee opposition group has announced it’s following the lead of its Southwest Side siblings the Archer Guardians by holding weekly protests on Mondays from 4 to 6 p.m. Fortunately, just like in Brighton Park, sustainable transportation fans are planning to hold competing rallies.
The kingpin of the “This is not Grand!” naysayers is one of the Chicago Livable Streets movements most colorful antagonists, Roger Romanelli. He’s the executive director, and sole employee, of the Fulton Market Association nonprofit. Despite living in west-suburban Hillside, IL, where he ran for mayor in 2021, Romanelli often intervenes in urban transportation matter. Most notably, protests he organized played a major role in shelving Chicago’s promising Ashland Avenue bus rapid transit initiative. For these reasons, my personal nickname for him is “The Hillside Strangler of Sustainable Transportation Projects.”
The website features a very long and rather tortured document, “Grand Ave. Reconstruction Compromise: A Community-Driven Plan” that I simply don’t have the patience to wade through at the moment. If any Streetsblog Chicago readers in the urban planning field are interested in taking a deep dive into this muck and writing an analysis of it, I’d be happy to run it as a guest post.
First of all, it’s silly to claim that this dubious proposal is a “community-driven” in contrast to the plan for Grand that already has a construction contract. Before this Chicago Department of Transportation initiative CDOT held two well-attended public meetings where residents provided feedback and largely express support.
Moreover, the Grand Avenue Committee’s watered-down “compromise” proposal strong reminds me of the watered-down BRT alternative Romanelli’s “Ashland-Western Coalition” floated with the Orwellian name “Modern Express Bus” service. Among the other questionable aspects of that scheme was onboard “bus marshals” on each run to deter crime and assist customers, which would have roughly doubled labor costs.
Again, I don’t want to go too far down the rabbit hole with the brain-numbing “SAVE GRAND AVENUE!” website. But one thing that jumped out from the home page as needing debunking is this video titled “Fire Truck Has Nowhere to Park, Blocks Grand Eastbound Traffic.” It shows a location on the stretch of Grand between Chicago Avenue (about 2900 W.) and Damen Avenue that got a Complete Streets makeover with protected bike lanes in summer 2024.
Sure, eastbound drivers have to wait for a break in westbound traffic to pass the standing firetruck. But the eastbound protected bike lanes, which is basically the same width as a car parking lane, isn’t particularly to blame for this situation. If this was simply a two-lane street with parked cars on both sides, such as nearby Damen, the Grand Avenue NIMBYs wouldn’t be batting an eye about having to wait a bit to get around a stopped first responder vehicle.
On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $30,924 with $19,076 to go, ideally by the end of April.
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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