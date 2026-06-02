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Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 2

10:21 AM CDT on June 2, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 2
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• “2026 legislative wrap up: Major advancements toward safe streets for all” (Active Trans)

• “New transit law takes effect as CTA, Metra, Pace enter new era” (Sun-Times)

• Letter: “Ease up on CTA Criticism” (Sun-Times)

• Gotta catch ’em all! “Catch the CTA to Pokemon Fossil Museum at the Field Museum” on buses featuring exhibit-themed artwork

• “Metra’s expanded Rock Island service goes into effect” (NBC)

• “Editorial: Sluggish LaSalle Street revitalization is lagging New York, Miami” (Tribune)

• “Francis Parker Expansion [including pedestrian bridge] Gets Ald. Knudsen’s Support, But Some Neighbors Vow To Keep Fighting” (Block Club)

• Proof that Chicago’s Fox 32 News is not the same animal as the Fox News mothership: A segment heralding LGBTQ-friendly public transportation

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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