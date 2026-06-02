Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, June 2

Sponsored by:

• “2026 legislative wrap up: Major advancements toward safe streets for all” (Active Trans)

• “New transit law takes effect as CTA, Metra, Pace enter new era” (Sun-Times)

• Letter: “Ease up on CTA Criticism” (Sun-Times)

• Gotta catch ’em all! “Catch the CTA to Pokemon Fossil Museum at the Field Museum” on buses featuring exhibit-themed artwork

• “Metra’s expanded Rock Island service goes into effect” (NBC)

• “Editorial: Sluggish LaSalle Street revitalization is lagging New York, Miami” (Tribune)

• “Francis Parker Expansion [including pedestrian bridge] Gets Ald. Knudsen’s Support, But Some Neighbors Vow To Keep Fighting” (Block Club)

• Proof that Chicago’s Fox 32 News is not the same animal as the Fox News mothership: A segment heralding LGBTQ-friendly public transportation

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,641 with $16,359 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!