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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 20

9:22 AM CDT on May 20, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 20
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This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• “Many Metra riders with disabilities have been forced to reroute trips due to Monday’s closure of only elevator providing access to the MED at Millennium Station” (CBS)

• Man, 48, repeat felony offender charged after sheriff’s deputies saw him smoking blunt on 79th Station platform, searched him, and found loaded gun in his waistband (Fox)

• Former SBC co-editor, Better Streets co-founder Courtney Cobbs: “It took my bus an hour to go from Irving Park Road and Cicero Avenue to the Sheridan Red Line stop” (Tribune)

• …Another letter on traffic snarls caused by bridge closures, and Metra board member responds to editorial sympathizing with suffering Naperville car commuters (Tribune)

• “Editorial: Chicago, meet Stonepeak Partners. Stonepeak Partners meet a Chicago that’s ticked off about your big parking meter deal.” (Tribune)

• Ald. Scott Waguespack (32), a voice of reason at City Council during ex-Daley’s disastrous push to sell meters before leving office, weighs in on contract sale (NBC)

• “Mayoral tiebreaker propels Mount Prospect pedestrian bridge forward” (Herald)

• Another “Bizarro World” AI-generated transportation news “article” and “illustration” from Moovit (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Annual Ride of Silence tonight, meeting 5:30 at Queen’s Landing, on LFT across from Buckingham Fountain, departing at 6, ending at Monochrome Brewing in Pilsen

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,806 with $17,194 to go, ideally by the end of May.

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– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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