Hit-and-run drivers fatally struck two people, and critically injured two others, on Chicago streets last week
In one of the cases, a semi driver struck and critically injured a bike rider, 37, and left the scene, only a block away from from where another hit-and-run driver killed delivery cyclist Damian Gomez, 18, on April 5.
The 6800 block of South Pulaski Road in West Lawn, where a hit-and-run driver killed Enrique Nieto as he was changing his tire. Image: Google Maps
Shockingly, within five days last week, motorists struck and critically injured or killed four different people, then fled the scene. These cases dramatically highlight need for better street design, laws, and enforcement to help prevent such tragedies.
Monday, May 11: Driver struck and critically injured woman, 45, in Humboldt Park
According to the initial Chicago Police Department report, at around 7:56 p.m., the woman was crossing north near Franklin Boulevard and Albany Avenue in Humboldt Park when the eastbound driver of a maroon vehicle struck her and fled in an unknown direction. The victim suffered head injuries and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
Local residents told ABC Chicago it’s common for motorists to speed and otherwise drive recklessly on Franlin. “[Drivers] don’t stop,” Angel Rodriguez said. “Pedestrians try to walk across the street, but there’s no help to help them across.”
Tuesday, May 12: Motorist fatally struck Enrique Nieto, 53, in West Lawn
The preliminary police statement said that around 11:12 p.m., Nieto was on the street near the sidewalk on the east side of the 6800 block of South Pulaski Road when the northbound driver of an orange Honda SUV hit him.
Pulaski has five lanes in this part of the city, which encourages speeding.
The victim was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead
Cesar Nieto, Enrique’s nephew, told ABC Chicago his uncle called to ask for assistance after he got a flat. Police security video shows that the two were replacing the tire when the SUV driver struck the older man and fled.
“I was next to him,” Cesar Nieto said to ABC. “So I jumped out the way because I was closest to the back bumper and he was by the tire crouched down.” He said the motorist dragged his uncle several feet. He stayed by his uncle until the ambulance showed up. “I was just trying to keep him breathing, talking to him,” he said.
According to ABC, Enrique Nieto lived in Gage Park, worked construction, and had four children. “So sad I was supposed to see you yesterday for a celebration, and sadly life took you before you could make it here to us,” posted one person on his obituary.
This afternoon, a police spokesperson said there were no updates on the case.
Thursday, May 14: Driver struck and killed man, 36, in Auburn Gresham
According to the initial CPD statement, the victim was standing at 87th Street and Ashland Avenue around 11 p.m. when the eastbound driver of a beige sedan hit him. “The offending [motorist] then fled the scene eastbound on 87th Street,” the statement says. The pedestrian was taken to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
This intersection has five or more lanes in each direction, which may have contributed to the crash.
“They kept going, most of the side pieces panels were off on the car,” a witness told ABC Chicago
Carl Johnson told the station he saw the victim lying on the ground. “Everybody was surrounding him, and all I could say was, ‘Breathe, just breathe, stay with us.’ It was a lot going on,” he said.
Roughly a mile from the crash site, near 87th and Carpenter, police found a damaged beige sedan without license plates, and a large hole in the windshield, but ABC reported on Friday that CPD hadn’t determined for sure that it was the vehicle from the collision.
Today, a Police News Affairs spokesperson told Streetsblog that a 28-year-old man who lives two miles west of the crash site in suburban Evergreen Park was cited for failure to reduce speed to prevent a collision, and failure to yield to a pedestrian. Asked why the driver was not charged with a hit-and-run despite CPD’s previous statement that he “fled the scene,” the officer suggested contacting the Cook County state’s attorney’s office for more information.
Friday, May 15: Motorist struck and critically injured bike rider, 37, in Chicago Lawn
According to the initial police statement, around 6:50 a.m., a man, 37, riding a bicycle north in the 6400 block of South Kedzie Avenue, attempted to make a left turn and was struck by a southbound semi-truck driver, who did not stop to render aid.
The victim suffered a head injury and was taken to Christ hospital in critical condition, police said.
This evening, a CPS spokesperson said there are no updates on this case.
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In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
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