Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 15
9:42 AM CDT on May 15, 2026
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.
Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.
More from Streetsblog Chicago
The Cubs defended their revised Wrigleyville parking lot expansion plan, but neighbors are still calling foul
They say the expansion, which would add hundreds of new parking spaces, would undermine Chicago's goals for more transit-oriented development, housing, and walkability.
May 14, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 14
May 14, 2026
As new CTA board member Lily Diego-Johnson is seated, the CTA board discusses art and crime in the system
May 13, 2026
CTA revises ridership upward by 19 million trips after methodology update
The updated data also revealed significant increases in what the agency now categorizes as "underpaid" rides, or trips where riders either paid reduced fares, insufficient fares, or no fares at all.
May 12, 2026