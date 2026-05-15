Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 15

Sponsored by:

• “3 Years In, Mayor Defends Bike Lanes And Talks CTA Safety — But Is Mum On Reelection” (Block Club)

• Families for Safe Streets: “Last night, Illinois’ Stop Super Speeders legislation, HB 4948, passed the Senate Transportation Committee after previously passing the full IL House.”

• “Person shot, injured near Howard Station in Rogers Park, Chicago fire officials say” (ABC)

• Man, 47, is facing charges after sheriff’s police detained him for walking between railcars at 95th and he was found with a loaded stolen gun and an assortment of drugs (Fox)

• Crain’s: “Johnson pitches city takeover of stadium authority to keep Bears in Chicago”

Streetsblog Chicago will not publish a full article today, and will resume full publication on Monday, May 18. Have a great weekend!

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If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor