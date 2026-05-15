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Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 15

9:42 AM CDT on May 15, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Friday, May 15
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• “3 Years In, Mayor Defends Bike Lanes And Talks CTA Safety — But Is Mum On Reelection” (Block Club)

• Families for Safe Streets: “Last night, Illinois’ Stop Super Speeders legislation, HB 4948, passed the Senate Transportation Committee after previously passing the full IL House.”

• “Person shot, injured near Howard Station in Rogers Park, Chicago fire officials say” (ABC)

• Man, 47, is facing charges after sheriff’s police detained him for walking between railcars at 95th and he was found with a loaded stolen gun and an assortment of drugs (Fox)

• Crain’s: “Johnson pitches city takeover of stadium authority to keep Bears in Chicago”

Streetsblog Chicago will not publish a full article today, and will resume full publication on Monday, May 18. Have a great weekend!

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,759 with $17,241 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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