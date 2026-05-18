Today’s Headlines for Monday, May 18

Sponsored by:

• What do Chicagoans want to see here in 2050? Tribune letter writers, including SBC reader Andrew Mack, call for better walk/bike/transit.

• Sponsored by road-building lobby: “Investment in roads, bridges, parks, libraries and vital infrastructure is a proven way to create good jobs and promote economic growth” (Crain’s)

• Hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck man, 36, Thursday around 11 PM near 87th/Ashland, intersection of two 5-lanes streets, in Auburn Gresham (ABC)

• “Cook County State’s Attorney’s office to discuss new crime-fighting team for public transit” (CBS)

• “A 51-year-old Chicago man has been charged with kidnapping in a CTA bus hijacking earlier this week, Chicago police said Friday.” (ABC)

• Video: “Chicago’s Blue Line suffers because of its modern design” (Daily Northwestern)

• “Breakthrough Urban Ministries Opens Transitional Housing Complex In Garfield Park” near Kedzie Green Line station (Block Club)

• Ald. Vasquez says 300-unit housing complex with 60 affordable units could be coming to Lawrence/Western, a block from Brown Line station (Block Club)

• Urbanize looks at transit-friendly synagogue redevelopment scheme for Emanuel Congregation, whom Inside Publications likened to “money changers in the temple”

• Letter: “Unionizing would give needed protections to rideshare drivers” (Sun-Times)

• On Sunday, hundreds of people showed up for the annual Tamales Ride in Pilsen and Little Village (Southwest Collective)

• A car-free trip between Milwaukee and Chicago with lots of good food (Journal Sentinel)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,796 with $17,204 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor