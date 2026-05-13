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Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 13

9:38 AM CDT on May 13, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 13
Image: Copenhagenize.com
This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

• Active Trans: “The bill to stop super speeders has successfully passed in the Senate Transportation Committee… his will soon head to the full Senate for a vote.”

• “‘Major delays’ on CTA Blue Line as person on tracks near Grand brings service to a halt” (NBC)

• “Halsted Street Viaduct Progress From The Air” (Chicago YIMBY)

• Fun: Someone used one of our images for an Arc GIS Story Map about the Archer Avenue traffic safety project controversy

• WBEZ: “The Balbo Monument [on the Lakefront Trail, named for a fascist leader ] is in rough shape. What should we do with it?”

• “The Return of the Crosstown Classic! Take the CTA to the Red Line Rivalry to Watch the Cubs Vs. White Sox”

• Chicago-Milwaukee-Chicago 300K ACP Brevet, a prep ride for Paris-Brest-Paris, leaves this Sat. 5/16, 5 AM from the Lakefront Trail at Monroe St., returning around midnight

• Chicago, Bike Grid Now! celebrates the 5th birthday of the never-opened Wells-Wentworth Connector, this Sun. 5/17, 3:30-5:30ish, 1700 S Wentworth

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,749 with $17,251 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

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John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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