Skip to content
Sponsored

Today's stories are presented by

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 14

9:45 AM CDT on May 14, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 14
Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Northbound hit-and-run driver charged with felony after fatally striking a person crossing westbound Sunday around 4 PM at 4-lane road with no marked crosswalks in Skokie (Fox)

• Driver struck and killed a woman, 68, Tuesday around 5 AM at Oak Knoll Court and Williamsburg Drive in west-suburban Streamwood (ABC)

• “Pilsen’s Industrial Corridor Needs More Green Space, Fewer Polluters, Some Neighbors Say” (Block Club)

• “Heading To 31st Street Beach This Summer? Expect To See More Cops, Says Alderman” (Block Club)

• “Editorial: Could City Council delay — or even imperil — the 1901 Project [to make the United Center area ‘a bustling, walkable pedestrian district’ ] just to please a union?”

• Letter from Illinois Housing Council ED: Here’s why lawmakers should extend, strengthen the Illinois Affordable Housing Tax Credit” (Tribune)

• “Chicago Cyclists Are Organizing More Bike Tours To Buy Out Street Vendors” (Block Club)

Streetsblog Chicago will probably be on a light publishing schedule on Friday, May 15, with just the headline stack. We’ll resume full publication on Monday, May 18.

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,759 with $17,241 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

Share on Facebook Share on X (Twitter) Share on Reddit Share via Email Share on Bluesky
Photo of John Greenfield
John Greenfield
In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Read More:

Sponsored by GOGO Charters - Chicago | Streetsblog Chicago

Streetsblog has migrated to a new comment system. New commenters can register directly in the comments section of any article. Returning commenters: your previous comments and display name have been preserved, but you'll need to reclaim your account by clicking "Forgot your password?" on the sign-in form, entering your email, and following the verification link to set a new password — this is required because passwords could not be carried over during the migration. For questions, contact tips@streetsblog.org.

More from Streetsblog Chicago

CTA

As new CTA board member Lily Diego-Johnson is seated, the CTA board discusses art and crime in the system

May 13, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, May 13

May 13, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

CTA revises ridership upward by 19 million trips after methodology update

May 12, 2026
Streetsblog Chicago

Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, May 12

May 12, 2026
Complete Streets

What Trib said when I asked for retraction of “[SBC is] demonizing anyone who dares to oppose their views as members of the ‘right-leaning political class.'”

May 11, 2026
See all posts