Today’s Headlines for Thursday, May 14

• Northbound hit-and-run driver charged with felony after fatally striking a person crossing westbound Sunday around 4 PM at 4-lane road with no marked crosswalks in Skokie (Fox)

• Driver struck and killed a woman, 68, Tuesday around 5 AM at Oak Knoll Court and Williamsburg Drive in west-suburban Streamwood (ABC)

• “Pilsen’s Industrial Corridor Needs More Green Space, Fewer Polluters, Some Neighbors Say” (Block Club)

• “Heading To 31st Street Beach This Summer? Expect To See More Cops, Says Alderman” (Block Club)

• “Editorial: Could City Council delay — or even imperil — the 1901 Project [to make the United Center area ‘a bustling, walkable pedestrian district’ ] just to please a union?”

• Letter from Illinois Housing Council ED: Here’s why lawmakers should extend, strengthen the Illinois Affordable Housing Tax Credit” (Tribune)

• “Chicago Cyclists Are Organizing More Bike Tours To Buy Out Street Vendors” (Block Club)

Streetsblog Chicago will probably be on a light publishing schedule on Friday, May 15, with just the headline stack. We’ll resume full publication on Monday, May 18.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $32,759 with $17,241 to go, ideally by the end of May.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor