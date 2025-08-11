Beach hopping: How to bicycle to, and wade at, all 26 coastal Chicago beaches in a single day.

This post is sponsored by Ride Illinois.

This article is a bit outside Streetsblog Chicago's usual wheelhouse, but I thought many of our readers might enjoy it and find it useful.

"And the embers never fade."

In your city by the lake"

- "Tonight, Tonight" by Smashing Pumpkins, 1996

Carl Sandburg's poem "Chicago" famously called this the "City of the Big Shoulders." But maybe "City of the Big Shoreline" would be more accurate. According to the Chicago Park District's website, the agency "manages the city's 26 miles of open and free lakefront," and the site lists 27 beach facilities the agency controls. (One of them is Humboldt Beach, a man-made plage popular with children, located in the Humboldt Park green space, a full four miles west of Lake Michigan.)

I got the idea to visit all 26 of the lakeside ones in single day last Fourth of July when I hung out with several of my old friends from Chicago Critical Mass at North Avenue Beach in Lincoln Park. Some of them had plans to attend another gathering later that day up the Lakefront Trail at Uptown's Montrose Beach. I had other plans, but it gave me the idea to do the equivalent of bar hopping, but visiting several sandy sites in a single day. Obsessive that I am, that idea expanded to stopping and wading at every one of the park district's designated shoreline beaches.

On Saturday, around 9:30 AM, with lovely weather but a high around 90F, I left SBC HQ in Uptown with my touring bike and flip flops (they worked fine for riding a little over 35 miles) and caught the Red Line from Wilson Station to the 95th/Dan Ryan stop in Roseland. From there, I headed east to the lake and proceeded north, with a few friends joining me along the way.

I'd be lying if I said it wasn't completely exhausted by the time I got to Juneway Beach in Rogers Park, next to the Evanston Border, from the miles, the heat, and the countless relatively hurried (but refreshing) dips in the water. But, while I've ridden most of our city's lakefront in single day before, when leading the annual Chicago Perimeter Ride years ago, stopping and soaking at each and every plage along the way gave me a new appreciation for our shoreline.

We owe a tip of the helmet to entrepreneur A. Montgomery Ward, who campaigned to keep our lakefront "Forever open, free and clear" of commercial development, with an extensive coastal parks system. Of course, that didn't stop the powers-that-be from constructing an eight-lane highway that serves as a barrier between the neighborhoods and most of the beaches.

Rony Islam from Chicago, Bike Grid Now! at the August 2024 Save Our Lakefront Rally against the Illinois Department of Transportation's plans to reconstruct DuSable Lake Shore Drive as an eight-lane highway. Photo: John Greenfield

And the Illinois Department of Transportation is currently planning to rebuild the DuSable Lake Shore Drive on the North Side pretty much as-is, without even adding dedicated transit lanes, which advocates have protested. Needless to say, even once you've gotten across DLSD by bridges, underpasses, or often-unsafe at-level crosswalks, and reached the beach, the tranquility is often undermined by the sight, noise, vibrations, and pollution of drivers roaring down the highway.

But Chicago's dozens of beaches are still a wonderful asset that we shouldn't take for granted, as demonstrated by the following photo gallery below. I'll mostly let the pictures to the talking, without captions, unless warranted, but click on the links to learn more about these spaces. All photos are by yours truly, unless otherwise credited.

Here's a very simplified overview of my route, but I'll also include some other map sections of my exact route, in case you'd like like to try riding some or all of this sometime.

A simplified map of my 35-mile-plus route from the south end of the Red Line at 95th/Dan Ryan to its northern terminus at Howard Street. Check out an interactive version here. Image: Google Maps

Map section 1: 95th/Dan Ryan to 63rd Street Beach. View an interactive version here.

0. Pregaming at Calumet Fisheries, 3259 E. 59th St.

From the 95th Street stop, I rode about five miles east to the legendary seafood shack, Calumet Fisheries. There I met up with my friend Neil Balentine and his nephew-in-law Louie Farster, who had biked all the way from the North Side with a headwind, for a tasty smoked shrimp early lunch. Lucky for me, I had a nice tailwind for my entire trip back north.

Above: Streetsblog Cartoonist Jonathan Roth's depiction of a CTA bus driver trying to jump the 95th Street Bridge over the Calumet rider, symbolizing efforts to avert the looming $771 million Chicagoland transit fiscal cliff. (Actually, those are the Blues Brothers, who jumped this very bridge in the eponymous movie.) Below: The author displays the carton in front of the raised bridge and shack. Photo: Neil Ballentine

1. Calumet Beach, 9801 S. Avenue G in the East Side community

The beach house.

The author, photographed with the camera facing southeast towards Indiana. We departed Calumet Beach for the ride up the lakefront around noon. Photo: Neil Ballentine

2. Rainbow Beach, 3111 E. 77th St. in the South Shore community

First view of the skyline.

The beach house is visible in back of this group.

"Go back to Portland!" I jokingly shouted at this guy practicing with devil sticks. He seemed unamused, so I apologized and said it looked cool.

3. South Shore Beach, 7059 S. South Shore Dr. in the South Shore community

South Shore Cultural Center, just west of the beach.

4. 63rd Street Beach, 6300 S. DLSD in the Woodlawn community

The beach house. 63rd Street Beach is the southernmost plage adjacent to DLSD. Neil and Louie departed here.

Map section 2: 63rd Street Beach to North Avenue Beach. View an interactive version here.

5. 57th Street Beach, 5700 S. DLSD in the Hyde Park community

The Museum of Science and Industry is in the background.

6. Oakwood Beach, 4100 S. DLSD in the Oakland community

7. Margaret T. Burroughs Beach (aka 31st Street Beach) , 3100 S. DLSD in the Douglas community

8. 12th Street Beach, 1200 S. Linn White Drive in the Near South Side community

Streetsblog Chicago cartoonist Jonathan Roth met up with me at this beach. The Adler Planetarium is in the background.

12th Street Beach is located right next to Northerly Island Pavilion outdoor concert venue.

9. Ohio Street Beach, 600 N. DLSD in the Near North Side community

Approaching Oak Street Beach, which was very busy that hot afternoon, from the Navy Pier Flyover. Our friend Barry Kafka met us here.

A view of the Playpen hangout for yacht owners. My former Time Out Chicago and Chicago Reader editor Jake Malooley wrote an amusing "man-on-the-deck" expose about that scene for the Reader.

10. Oak Street Beach, 1000 N. DLSD, Near North Side

11. North Avenue Beach, 1601 N. DLSD in the Lincoln Park community.

The ocean liner-shaped beach house.

Map section 3: North Avenue Beach to Osterman Beach. View an interactive version here.

12. Montrose Beach, 4400 N. DLSD in the Uptown community

Near the center of the skyline is the historic, pink Edgewater Beach Hotel building, which was lakeside before DLSD was built in front of it.

13. Foster Beach, 5200 N. DLSD in Edgewater

Jonathan (left) and Barry riding with me on the lakeside crushed limestone path between Montrose and Foster Beaches.

A closer look at the pink hotel.

14. Osterman Beach, 5800 N. DLSD in the Edgewater community

The late Edgewater alderperson Kathy Osterman was an advocate for LGBTQ rights, including Chicago's Human Rights Ordinance, which passed in 1988 and prohibits discrimination in regards to housing, employment, and other areas. Appropriately, the south end of her eponymous beach is a landmark for the LGBTQ community.

The north side of the beach is popular with families. This is located at Ardmore Avenue, the northern terminus of the Lakefront Trail, and a block north of the north end of DLSD.

Map section 4: Osterman Beach to Toby Prinz Beach. View an interactive version here.

15. Lane Beach (aka Thorndale Beach): 5915 N. Sheridan Rd. in Edgewater

This building, Thorndale Beach condominiums, 5905 N. DLSD, is where Oak Park-born comedian Bob Newhart's psychologist character lived during his 1970s Chicago-set sitcom. The opening credits of the program show him riding the 'L' home from his office at the downtown Wrigley Building, but using a weirdly circuitous train route to get there.

16. Hartigan Beach Park: 1050 W. Albion Ave. in the Rogers Park community

17. North Shore Beach: 1040 W. North Shore Ave. In Rogers Park

18. Helen Doria Beach (aka Columbia Beach): 1040 W. Columbia in Rogers Park

19. Toby Prinz Beach: 1050 W. Pratt in Rogers Park

In this part of my trip, things got a little complex, since there are several different names for what is essentially the same stretch of shoreline. In addition, Hartigan Beach is mislabeled on the park district's beach map as 1123 W. Farwell Ave., when it's actually on Albion. So, technically, I didn't actually photograph and wade at every single one of the four designated beaches on a quarter-mile stretch, but I'm going to cut myself some slack here. Also note that it's a little tricky to access all four by bicycle, since there's no shoreline path, and Sheridan Road is a bike-hostile four-lane "stroad." So your best bet between Loyola Avenue (the northern border of the Loyola University campus) and Pratt is to use the alley just east of Sheridan. Here's a closeup of the map to show what I'm talking about.

Closeup of connecting routes between the four beaches. View an interactive map here.

North Shore Beach.

A gathering at North Shore Beach.

"Windform" by Lynn Takata at Prinz Beach.

Prinz Beach, with the downtown skyline visible in the distance.

Map section 5: Toby Prinz Beach, to Juneway Beach, to Howard Station. View an interactive version here.

20. Loyola Beach: 1230 W. Greenleaf in Rogers Park

Barry and Jonathan take a breather. They soon went to get dinner, and we met up later for celebratory drinks.There's a very scenic bike-pedestrian path that runs a half-mile between Prinz Beach and the north end of Loyola beach, right next to the beach (although sand does sometimes blow over on it.) The long concrete bench that lines it is artistically painted each year during the Artists of the Wall Festival.

21. Leone Beach, 1222 W. Touhy Ave. in Rogers Park

This tallgrass-lined pocket park feels line taking a quick trip to the Indiana Dunes.

Between Leone and Griffin beaches, things get complicated again. If you're not up to riding the short distance on Sheridan between Touhy and Sherwin avenues, walk your bike on that stretch. After that, there's a little more alley riding involved. Here's another close-up.

Closeup of the route between Leone and Juneway beaches, and Howard Station. View an interactive version here.

22. Marion Mahony Griffin Beach (aka Jarvis Beach): 1208 W. Jarvis Ave. in Rogers Park.

23: Fargo Beach: 1300 W. Fargo Ave in Rogers Park

Sadly, Fargo is the last beach on the park district's list that is still a semi-sandy playa. Due to recent rising lake levels (read more about that issue in this interesting New York Times piece) are unhospitably covered with large, rough boulders. On the bright side, the street they're on, Eastlake Terrace, recently got a contraflow bike lane, which made my job easier.

Contraflow bikelane at Birchwood Avenue and Eastwood Terrace.

24. Howard Beach, 7519 N. Eastlake Terrace in Rogers Park

25. Rogers Beach, 7705 N. Eastlake Terrace in Rogers Park

26. Juneway Beach: 7751 N. Eastlake Terrace

"Quantum Dee" sculpture by Davis McCarthy.

My last photo of the day, at 8 p.m. As you might guess from the photo, I'm looking forward to my victory Margarita at the end of a challenging, but very satisfying day.

Want to try riding part or all of this route before it gets cold? Let us now how it worked out in the comments section, or via Streetsblog Chicago's Bluesky, Twitter, or Facebook accounts. And wear sunscreen!

