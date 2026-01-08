Tragically, two more CDOT records of 2025 pedestrian deaths on Chicago surface streets bring the total number of fatalities to 28

Streetsblog Chicago's Fatality Tracker series seeks to document all deadly pedestrian and bicycle crashes on surface streets within the city of Chicago. Our goal is to draw attention to the need for policy and infrastructure changes to help prevent these kind of tragedies.

We typically find out about fatal collisions from Google searches for local news stories on these incidents, which we publicize in SBC's Today's Headlines compilations every weekday morning. I also search the Chicago Police Department's Media Major Incident Notifications website, which includes traffic collisions.

An additional resource is the Monthly Fatal Crash Summaries compiled by the Chicago Department of Transportation. Each one is released a few weeks after the month featured in the report. As such, there's no summary yet for December 2025.

This afternoon, I closely checked out the the previous 11 CDOT 2025 monthly reports. Unfortunately, there were two more on Chicago surface streets last cheer that Streetsblog hadn't yet covered, and it appears no other local news outlets reported on them either. Here these collisions, two based on the information CDOT released, using preliminary CPD data.

• On September 15, 2025, at 7:54 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated, speeding driver in a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian mid-block at 8211 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Chatham community. Cottage Gove is a five-lane street, which encourages high speeds by drivers.

The 8200 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue in Chatham. Image: google Maps

• On October 23, 2025, at 12:15 p.m., the driver of a large vehicle struck and killed a person in the roadway at 6122 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Norwood Park community. This stretch of Milwaukee is also a speeding-prone five-lane road.

This brings Streetsblog total count of 2025 pedestrian deaths on Chicago surface streets to 26 cases. We reported on two bicycle fatalities last year.

So by Streetsblog's count, pedestrian and bike fatalities fell significantly last year compared to 2024. We reported that 38 people were struck and killed on foot, and five people were fatally struck while biking, in 2024.

Read CDOT's annual Chicago Traffic Crashes report, released last fall, for more analysis of cash data from recent years. Among other findings, that study stated that there was a 30 percent drop in traffic deaths in our city between 2021 and 2025. That included a 60 percent reduction in the number of bike and scooter riders fatally struck.

Streetsblog will get the final 2025 numbers when CDOT releases its monthly crash summary for last month, probably in late January.

Fatality Tracker: 2025 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 28

Bicyclist: 2

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2025 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On January 5, 2025, a Jeep driver fatally struck Alex Rivera, 32, in the 2600 block of West 60th Street in the Chicago Lawn community area.

• On January 24, 2025, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Halyna Hudzan, 66, on the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard in West Town.

• On February 1, 2025, a truck driver struck and killed Hattie Mickell, 76, walking in the street at 15 S. Western Ave. on the Near West Side.

• On March 13, 2025, a hit-and-run driver fatally struck a pedestrian in an alley at 1145 N. Harding Ave. in the Humboldt Park community area.

• On March 14, 2025, a motorcycle rider fatally struck Camryn Green, 26, as she crossed the street in the 6500 block of Higgins Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On March 17, 2025, a sedan driver sideswiped another car, then jumped the curb and fatally struck Jamie Cerney, 38, on the sidewalk of the 5200 block of West 63rd Street in Clearing.

• On April 7, 2025, a pickup driver fatally struck a 72-year-old man trying to cross DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Roosevelt Road in the Loop.

• On April 29, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated sedan driver fatally struck a woman, 25, on the sidewalk near 13th Street and Lawndale Avenue in North Lawndale.

• On May 13, 2025, an allegedly drunk SUV driver fatally struck a man, 76, on the 7000 South block of Western Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood and fled the scene.

• On May 16, 2025, a semi truck driver reportedly disobeyed his traffic signal when making a right turn and ran over and killed a 44-year-old man in the crosswalk at Cermak and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

• On May 24, 2025, an SUV driver failed to yield while making a left turn, causing a crash and fatally striking Maria Ochoa, 88, at Archer and Laramie avenues in Garfield Ridge.

• On June 10, 2025, the left-turning driver of a large vehicle leaving a parking lot fatally struck a pedestrian mid-block at 4823 W. Diversey Ave. in Belmont Cragin.

• On June 21, 2025, a hit-and-run car sedan struck and killed Brendan Siddall, 26 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Waveland Avenue in Lakeview.

• On July 13, 2025, an allegedly intoxicated driver fatally struck Rosa Hernandez, 69, at Roosevelt Road and Halsted Street on the Near West Side.

• On July 19, 2025 a hit-and-run car driver fatally struck Marcela Herrera, 22, and seriously injured her fiancé, Mauricio Leyva, 21, at Cullerton and Ashland avenues in Pilsen.

• On July 31, 2025, around 6:53 p.m., a Chevy driver fatally struck a female pedestrian near 63rd and Morgan streets in Englewood. The driver was arrested and charges were pending.

• On August 3, 2025, around 3:23 a.m., a man, 31, was found unresponsive in the 7600 block of South Stewart Avenue in Gresham and later pronounced dead, the victim of a hit-and-run driver.

• On August 6, 2025, around 7:30 p.m., a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck a pedestrian in the 1400 block of West Estes Avenue in Rogers Park

• On August 9, 2025, around 3:20 a.m., a hit-and-run SUV driver fatally struck Jermaine Martin, 22 in the 5400 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Gage Park community.

• On September 15, 2025, at 7:54 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated, speeding driver in a large vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian mid-block at 8211 S. Cottage Grove Ave. in the Chatham community.

• On September 18, 2025, the driver of a Chevy sedan fatally struck Anakin Perez, 9, in front of his school on the 4800 block of West Walton Street in Austin.

• On October 1, 2025, a minivan driver fatally struck Juslene Akeza, 4, as she crossed the street at Granville and Talman avenues in West Ridge.

• On October 19, 2025, a speeding hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck an adult female pedestrian near 66th Street and Ashland Avenue in West Englewood.

• On October 23, 2025, at 12:15 p.m., the driver of a large vehicle struck and killed a person in the roadway at 6122 N. Milwaukee Ave. in the Norwood Park community.

• On October 24, 2025, a hit-and-run sedan driver fatally struck Maximiliano Lemus Jr., 72, near 26th Street and Komensky Avenue in Little Village.

• On November 8, 2025, a male pedestrian was found unresponsive in the street at 235 W. 95th St. in Roseland and later pronounced dead from an apparent hit-and-run crash.

• On November 17, 2025, a hit-and-run van driver fatally struck a man, 45, near 117th and Marshfield Avenue in Morgan Park.

• On Friday, December 12, 2025, an SUV driver fatally struck a man, 34, in the 6800 block of North Sheridan Road in Rogers Park.

2025 Chicago bike fatality cases

• On May 26, 2025, a Hummer SUV driver fatally struck Yader Castaneda, 18, at Randolph Street and Michigan Avenue in the Loop.

• On Saturday, July 5, 2025, a hit-and-run Audi driver fatally struck Shaheed Muhammed, 56, on his bicycle at 63rd and Halsted streets in Englewood. The victim died from his injuries on Thursday, July 10.

