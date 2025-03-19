Two pedestrians were fatally struck in Chicago in past week: Camryn Green, 26, in Norwood Park and Jamie Cerney, 38, near Midway

Until recently, there appeared to have been no reports of pedestrian or bike fatality cases on the Chicago Police Department's Media Major Incident Notifications website, or in local media reports, since February 1. That was when a trucker fatally struck Hattie Mickell, 76, as she walked in the street on near Madison Street and Western Avenue on the Near West Side.

However, tragically, within the last week, two people on foot were struck and killed in the Norwood Park and Clearing community areas.

Motorcycle rider fatally struck Camryn Green, 26, in Norwood Park

According to police, last Friday, March 14, around 3:11 p.m., Camryn Green, 26, was walking in a crosswalk on the 6500 block of West Higgins Avenue in the Norwood Park community area. A man, 20, riding west on a motorcycle, struck her, and then collided with another vehicle.

The 6500 block of West Higgins Avenue, looking northwest. Image: Google Maps

Green was taken to Lutheran General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said. The motorcyclist was charged with felony reckless homicide.

According to a Block Club report, Green worked as a substitute special education classroom assistant, and was heading home from a nearby elementary school when the motorcyclist killed her. "Cam was so incredibly selfless," her longtime boyfriend Jake Voegtle told the news outlet. "She always wanted to put others before herself. If anyone ever needed help with something, she would always be the first jump into action."

A GoFundMe was launched to cover funeral expenses, which had raised over $20,000 as of Wednesday afternoon. A free memorial celebration featuring music that Green loved will be held Friday, March 21, from 9 to 9:45 p.m. at Gallery Cabaret, 2020 N. Oakley St. in Logan Square.

Read more about Camryn Green's life in the Block Club article.

Driver caused three-car crash that killed pedestrian Jamie Cerney, 38, near Midway Airport

According to police, on Monday, March 17, the driver of a white Infiniti sedan driving west on the 5200 blog of West 63rd Street, near Midway Airport, sideswiped a black Infiniti sedan heading in the same direction. One of the vehicles then hit a westbound white Nissan sedan. The white Infiniti then jumped the curb and struck Jamie Cerney, 38, on the sidewalk, and then hit a building.

Cerney was transported to Christ Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Three of the car occupants were hospitalized. There are a no citations pending.

According to an ABC Chicago report, the building that the white Infiniti struck is an airport hangar.

Fatality Tracker: 2025 Chicago pedestrian and bicyclist deaths on surface streets

Pedestrian: 5

Bicyclist: 0

Streetsblog Chicago’s traffic death numbers represent fatal crashes on Chicago surface streets, based on media reports and/or preliminary Chicago Police Department data.

2025 Chicago pedestrian fatality cases

• On January 5, 2025, a Jeep driver fatally struck Alex Rivera, 32, in the 2600 block of West 60th Street in the Chicago Lawn community area.

• On January 24, 2025, a hit-and-run SUV driver struck and killed Halyna Hudzan, 66, on the 700 block of North Oakley Boulevard in West Town.

• On February 1, 2025, a truck driver struck and killed Hattie Mickell, 76, walking in the street on the 0-100 block of South Western Avenue on the Near West Side.

• On March 14, 2025, a motorcycle rider fatally struck Camryn Green, 26, as she crossed the street in the 6500 block of Higgins Avenue in Norwood Park.

• On March 17, 2025, a sedan driver sideswiped another car, then jumped the curb and fatally struck Jamie Cerney, 38, on the sidewalk of the 5200 blog of West 63rd Street in Clearing.

