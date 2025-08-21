Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 21

This post is sponsored by Gogo Charters

• Family pleads for answers after boy with autism dies of injuries during fight on CTA station steps (CBS)

•"RTA officials could transfer $74 million from Metra and Pace to CTA to delay city service cuts" (Tribune)

•"‘How do we get there?’ State reps weigh transit rescue options ahead of fall veto session" (Daily Herald)

•"Commuter happy hour? Metra teases return of bar cars" (Chicago Star)

•"Deerfield, Highland Park stick by e-bike, e-scooter regs" (Tribune)

•IDOT is hiring snowplow drivers (Sun-Times)

•Minneapolis unveils plans for pedestrian mall at George Floyd Square (Axios)

