Today’s Headlines for Thursday, August 21

8:37 AM CDT on August 21, 2025

• Family pleads for answers after boy with autism dies of injuries during fight on CTA station steps (CBS)

•"RTA officials could transfer $74 million from Metra and Pace to CTA to delay city service cuts" (Tribune)

•"‘How do we get there?’ State reps weigh transit rescue options ahead of fall veto session" (Daily Herald)

•"Commuter happy hour? Metra teases return of bar cars" (Chicago Star)

•"Deerfield, Highland Park stick by e-bike, e-scooter regs" (Tribune)

•IDOT is hiring snowplow drivers (Sun-Times)

•Minneapolis unveils plans for pedestrian mall at George Floyd Square (Axios)

Illinois House Majority Leader Eva-Dina Delgado thinks Springfield can solve the transit fiscal crisis during six days in October

August 20, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, August 20

August 20, 2025
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

Chicago Bike PAC, to “provide a little bit of political weight and muscle” to elect safe streets advocates, launches this Thursday at SRAM HQ

August 19, 2025
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, August 19

August 19, 2025
CTA

Dorval Carter Jr. broke the CTA. Nora Leerhsen’s on track to fix it – if we fund her work.

August 19, 2025
