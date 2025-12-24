The innovative new street design of Logan Square’s Centennial Monument traffic circle area has room for improvement

This post is sponsored by the Active Transportation Alliance.

The new, decades-in-in-the-making street redesign of the Logan Square Centennial Monument area (known for its eagle-topped pillar) was officially completed in early November. After the traffic circle has been in its final state for more than a month, user reviews have been mixed, to say the least.

My overall impression, based on a few on-the-street interviews, and many more online comments I've seen, is that drivers find the remix largely positive. In particular, people say there's better traffic flow now, resulting in potentially reduced travel times.

A majority seem to support the creation of "La Placita," the plaza on the former section of Kedzie Avenue north of the traffic circle, although residents hope there are trees or some other permanent shade planned for summer. They also like the pedestrianization of Milwaukee Avenue through the eastern section of the circle, and the cul-de-sac-ing of the eastern service drive of Kedzie just south of the square, next to Lula Cafe. Last summer, these new public spaces were already in use for informal gatherings, kids playing, and small unofficial community markets.

The monument area redesign is only one piece of the ongoing reconstruction of Milwaukee Avenue from Belmont Avenue to Logan Square. The first public meeting for the the redesign of the monument area in December 2017, with the third and final meeting in December 2018. The project was delayed at least a year by the COVID-19 pandemic. CDOT returned to the community with a Construction Start Update meeting in February 2025, announcing that the work would begin that spring.

CDOT recently announced the project launch with a flier including three separate maps for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians. The department also recently posted an explanatory video.

Screenshot from the CDOT video, showing the cul-de-sac-ed north end of the Kedzie service drive, looking southeast.

My friends longtime Logan Square residents and sustainable transportation advocates Julie Dworkin and Gin Kilgore joined me recently to walk and bike the perimeter of the circle. They both attended the project’s early public meetings.

The layout before and and after the rehab. Images: Google Maps, CDOT

Julie and Gin said that overall the new design seems to have prioritized motor vehicle through-put. This is due to removal and relocation of some key pedestrian crossings.

There previously was a striped crosswalk across Logan Boulevard that you could use to walk directly between the monument and Lula Cafe. That crossing was a win for Logan Square Walks, a now-dormant advocacy group that began organizing around pedestrian improvements in the area in the early 2000s.

The triangular traffic circle south of the monument, looking northwest. Photo: Lisa Phillips

The new layout at that intersection now requires a person making that trip to make two crossings, incorporating a triangular traffic island. That change was done to make it easier for northbound drivers to make a right turn onto eastbound Logan Boulevard. However, it makes the walking trip less convenient.

How drivers are supposed to operate under the new configuration. Image: CDOT

After Chicago had a record-breaking snowfall in late November, the previously existing north-south sidewalk across the monument green space was well-plowed. That made sense, because that sidewalks is the most direct route from one of the circle to the other, especially if you're continuing to the Logan Square Blue Line station, or destinations on Kedzie north of the monument. But, ironically you couldn't take the sidewalk it directly to the cleared walkway in front of Lula anymore, because that crosswalk had been removed.

The case of the missing crosswalk.

Meanwhile, the new cul-de-sac, and the sidewalk to the west of it, hadn't been cleared of snow. That forced people to trudge polar explorer-style across to get to and from the east-west Kedzie crosswalk.

Looking southwest across the Lula cul-de-sac to the Kedzie crosswalk. Photo: Lisa Phillips

Julie and Gin agreed that the bike and pedestrian access heading east from Wrightwood Avenue into the monument area has been improved. A new east-west crosswalk lets you traverse Kedzie on the west side of the traffic circle to get to the pillar.

From there, if you want to continue south on Kedzie, you can bike onto that avenue's western service, or walk on an improved sidewalk.

Bike routes around the circle. Image: CDOT

Many online comments cited this improvement, among other pedestrian wins. Pedestrian crossings at all intersections are certainly wider, and more visible. And a possible benefit of the better flowing motorized traffic could be less tendency for drivers to get frustrated and speed when they have a chance, endangering vulnerable road users.

Responding to a November 22 post on the Logan Square Community Page Facebook discussion group asking what people think of the redesign, Devon Glish commented, "As a walker, I love all the new crossings." They added, "It's much easier to get around. I don't understand why they couldn't have just kept the normal roundabout, though, and added crossings and bike lanes."

The transition from westbound Logan to the southbound Kedzie service drive by bike is much better now. Gin argued that previously that move was a nightmare for biking, even for confident cyclists.

"[The street remix] was touted as good for pedestrians/cyclists, but it seems to favor vehicles more than anyone," commented Leana Moon commented on the Facebook post. "As a driver, I was fine with one way traffic. From a design / urban planning perspective, I don’t understand why we couldn’t have added more green space instead of SO much paving. We had a once-in-a-generation opportunity to enlarge green space in a heavily used public space and it was thrown away. For $27 million, we should’ve gotten a whole lot more."

Gin said she is especially flummoxed by having to make three street crossings instead of just one to bike from northbound Kedzie to eastbound Logan by bike, via a weirdly circuitous route.

Absurdly, northbound bike riders on Kedzie (purple) who want to head east on Logan are expected to cross the boulevard north to an off-street path around the monument, then cross south again, then head east across Milwaukee. Image: CDOT

While my detour tolerance is higher when biking than walking, that’s a lot of extra time and maneuvering (including mingling with pedestrians in crosswalks) in a short distance. So, like many bike riders are likely doing nowadays, I just ride in the street on Logan. Doing that safely requires riding in the center of a "car" lane, which could theoretically annoy motorists if they're aware I'm not taking the designated bike route.

But it's a short stretch, so it's unlikely that cyclists skipping the illogical off-street detour on Logan are seriously angering anyone. However, that's what makes this ill-planned route especially problematic. Many bike many riders who aren't willing to "take the lane," in the street, but still want a direct eastbound route, will probably cycle on the south sidewalk of Logan, endangering pedestrians.

Gin Kilgore. Photo: Lisa Phillips

Julie, Gin, and I wondered why CDOT planners thought this zigzag boondoggle, for the sake of using a bike path for less than 300 feet, was a good idea. Wouldn't it have made sense to just install an eastbound curbside protected bike on the south side of Logan, rather than prescribe an inconvenient bike route that few people will use?

Julie at the north end of the Lula cul-de-sac. Photo: Lisa Phillips

Lack of signage for drivers is another issue. For example, when you drive west on Logan, the lanes split before the circle. Two left lanes lead to southeast-bound Milwaukee and southbound Kedzie. A right lane takes you towards northwest-bound Milwaukee and northbound Kedzie.

Here are the driving routes again. Image: CDOT

But if you're goal is to continue westbound onon Wrightwood, you now need to make a nearly 90-degree left turn at the Logan/Milwaukee intersection at the northwest corner. If you don't know the new street layout and aren't using GPS to navigate, that must be a pretty non-intuitive maneuver.

Here's one more thought. CDOT's project goals stated that there would be an increase in open space due to the new plazas. But it seems like there has been a net loss of (water-permeable) green space. One example is an outer slice of the Paseo Prairie Community Garden, located next to the auxiliary 'L' entrance northwest of the monument. Apparently, this was done to create a wider turning radius and/or shorten the pedestrian crossing distance.

We hope that CDOT will be open to going back to the drawing board with the community to straighten out a few of these issues.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $7,645, with $42,355 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt end-of-year gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor