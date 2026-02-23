“Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA” part three: We like smoked hot dogs, not ‘L’ cars – an exercise in guerrilla urbanism

This post is sponsored by Boulevard Bikes.

This is the third episode of our series "Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA." It's an attempt to to find holistic solutions (not just additional enforcement) to the frustrating issue of smoking and vaping within 'L' carriages. Check out part one to get a sense of where I'm coming from on this topic. Many of us know that smoking in enclosed spaces is a big problem for those with lung conditions, elderly folks, and young children. And second-hand smoke is harmful and irritating to others as well, and it discourages people from riding public transportation.

I indicated earlier that this initiative would involve "tactical urbanism," aka "guerrilla, urbanism." These can be defined as "a low-cost, temporary change to the built environment, usually in cities, intended to improve local neighborhoods and city gathering places."

One of the online surveys I posted before launching this series.

I got the idea for doing an underground and/or elevated flier campaign from the recent, widely reported Rider Etiquette campaign by Pittsburgh Regional Transit. It features an ornery-looking dill pickle disobeying the agency's rules of conduct.

I figured the Chicago Transit Authority could also benefit from using an anthropomorphic food item as an anti-mascot. And if there's one thing most Windy City residents can get behind, it's that you shouldn't put ketchup on a Chicago-style hot dog.

(For the record, unlike Barack Obama, I think it's generally fine to put ketchup on a hot dog, if that's your preferred condiment. But to be frank, I wouldn't recommend adding it to an sausage that's already been "dragged through the garden.")

Thus, I created the following PSA. The public is welcome to use this image for any non-commercial, "Up With People"-style purposes.

(OK, let's get this part over with.) Now, I realize that some Streetsblog readers may feel this is my wurst idea ever. Maybe you think that me traveling to just about every Red Line station from Roseland to Rogers Park to tape up these signs is just an example of hotdogging. But hopefully after reviewing the images from my quest, you'll be convinced that this initiative really cuts the mustard. (Feel free to add your own SFW hot dog jokes in the comment section.)

I completed this mission in a few phases. On Friday night, starting around 10 p.m., I covered 95th/Dan Ryan to Cermak-Chinatown (and then got a late-night bite at Chi Cafe, 2160 S. Archer Ave.) Saturday afternoon around 1:45 p.m., I put up a flier at Wilson, rode south to Roosevelt, and then did all the stations north to North/Clybourn. On Sunday afternoon around 12:45 p.m., I caught the train at Argyle and covered everything north to Howard. And then, after a coffee break at The Common Cup, 1501 W. Morse St., near the same-named station, I rode south to Fullerton. Then I finished the last few stops north to Sheridan.

I realize that my posters alone may not persuade all that many folks not to puff around other passengers. But the main goal here is to spark more conversation about what more could be done to create a culture on the CTA where almost everyone avoids smoking inside railcars, as a courtesy to others.

A cigarette box I spotted last weekend, which this person gave me permission to photograph.

And maybe this stunt will inspire the agency to use additional (ideally funny) tactics to remind riders of the Golden Rule. "More signage and announcements about the smoking policy would be helpful," American Lung Association's Illinois Director of Advocacy Kristina Hamilton recently told me.

To an address an obvious critique of this project that might be raised, yes, I realize it was a little ironic for me to post signs asking people to follow CTA rules, while I didn't have an official permit to do so. I can say that, of the very little feedback I got from other customers while I hung the fliers, all of it was positive.

For example, near the start of my rounds on the Far South Side, there were some K-9 Patrol officers on one of the platforms. I tried to stay out of their line of vision as I taped up the poster while wearing earbuds, but one unexpectedly came up from behind me. "Yo, yo, yo," he said to get my attention. I thought he was going to scold me for violating the CTA's Post No Bills rules. Instead he said, "Thanks for doing that."

Here's a gallery documenting the signs I taped up at (almost) every Red Line station, from south to north. All photos are by yours truly.

95th/Dan Ryan Station

87th Station

79th Station

It's looks like I somehow missed 69th Station, or else forgot to take a photo!

63rd Station

Garfield Station

47th Station

Sox-35th Station

Cermak-Chinatown Station

Roosevelt Station

Harrison Station

Jackson Station

Monroe Station

State/Lake Station

Grand/State Station

Chicago Avenue Station

Clark/Division Station

Fullerton Station

Belmont Station

Addison Station

Sheridan Station

Wilson Station

Whoops, as I typed this up, I realized I skipped Lawrence Station, but that's not far from SBCHQ, so I'll swing by there when I have a chance.

Argyle Station

Berwyn Station

Bryn Mawr Station

Thorndale Station

Granville Station

Loyola Station

Morse Station

Jarvis Station, next to a urine deflector

Howard Station

Dinner after my last stop, Sheridan Station: A Chicago hot dog from Byron's, around the corner from the 'L' at 1017 W. Irving Park Rd., with no ketchup

Read part one of "Streetsblog Chicago versus smoking on the CTA," including my introduction, and feedback from other cities and a CTA spokesperson, here.

Check out part two of the series, which includes POVs from a sociology student, a lung health advocate, and a transportation professor, here.

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $22,167 with $27,833 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor