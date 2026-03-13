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Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 13

11:38 AM CDT on March 13, 2026

Copenhagenize.com

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• Person died after being struck by Yellow Line train Thursday around 12:30 PM by Niles Center Road near Skokie, police say gates, signals were working (WGN)

• Suspect stabbed man, 37, in arm around 11:58 PM on Grand Red Line platform in River North, no one in custody (ABC)

• "CTA vows to move forward with Red Line Extension Project despite federal funding uncertainty" (CBS)

• "State Senator Mike Simmons says - biking gets you outside and moving!" (Chicagoans Who Bike)

• Woodlawn's Blackstone Bicycle Works got a USA Cycling Everyone Rides Community Impact Grant.

• "A proposed building with 54 supportive housing units for single women, office space for support staff" (Chicago Cityscape)

• Ride the Green Line! "CTA Will Get You to All the St. Patrick’s Day Parades and Annual Dyeing of the Chicago River"

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– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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