Today’s Headlines for Friday, March 13

Sponsored by:

• Person died after being struck by Yellow Line train Thursday around 12:30 PM by Niles Center Road near Skokie, police say gates, signals were working (WGN)

• Suspect stabbed man, 37, in arm around 11:58 PM on Grand Red Line platform in River North, no one in custody (ABC)

• "CTA vows to move forward with Red Line Extension Project despite federal funding uncertainty" (CBS)

• "State Senator Mike Simmons says - biking gets you outside and moving!" (Chicagoans Who Bike)

• Woodlawn's Blackstone Bicycle Works got a USA Cycling Everyone Rides Community Impact Grant.

• "A proposed building with 54 supportive housing units for single women, office space for support staff" (Chicago Cityscape)

• Ride the Green Line! "CTA Will Get You to All the St. Patrick’s Day Parades and Annual Dyeing of the Chicago River"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $23,690 with $26,310 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor