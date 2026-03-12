Today’s Headlines for Thursday, March 12

Sponsored by:

• "Cubs Want Hundreds Of New Parking Spaces Near Wrigley Field," neighbors point out that would encourage more driving and traffic jams (Block Club)

• CPD releases image of blue Ford Edge SUV whose hit-and-run driver seriously injured woman crossing Green St. at Lake St. 2/19 around 10:19 PM (Fox)

• CTA bus driver brutally attacked by man who might have followed him of the bus on Monday in Back of the Yards, fueling yesterday's safety rally (CBS)

• "Man shot, killed by CPD in Humboldt Park was in vehicle wanted in Eisenhower shooting: COPA" (ABC)

• "Protesters Disrupt Park District Board Meeting as Tensions Flare Over Looming Encampment Closure" (WTTW)

• "2 Edgewater Vacant Lots On Same Block To Be Turned Into Apartment Buildings With 58 Units" (Block Club)

• Equiticity is hiring to strengthen capacity building, workforce development & Community Mobility Rituals. The jobs are now posted on their website.

