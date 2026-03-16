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Today's Headlines

Today’s Headlines for Monday, March 16

9:54 AM CDT on March 16, 2026

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• 2 children were among at least 5 people injured in a serious 4-vehicle crash involving a CTA bus Friday around 5:30 PM near 115th/Racine in Pullman (ABC)

• "On average, an 'L' rider gets shoved onto the tracks from CTA platforms every month" (Sun-Times)

• After fight on Clark/Lake platform, woman followed women, 42 and 23, onto train, stabbed both in arm, hand, Saturday 8 PM. Suspect arrested. (NBC)

• Man, 20, charged w/ felony after sheriff's police found a loaded gun on him after stopping him for rolling blunt at 87th Station during evening rush (Fox)

• "Will Boosting Police Hours On The CTA By 75% Make Trains Safer? Some Riders Skeptical" (Block Club)

• Red trains weren't stopping at North/Clybourn Station last night due to flooding (NBC)

• Don't blame bike lanes: Bus was partially submerged in flooded at 47th/Kedzie in Brighton Park, a few blocks from Archer and Kedzie project areas (ABC)

• "Deadbeat Chicago developer owes another $1 million in back rent to the CTA, records show" (Sun-Times)

• "Metra hopes bridge funding bill gains traction despite distraction" (Daily Herald)

• "STB turns down Metra request to set terms for operation on UP lines" (Trains.com)

• "City Seeks To Dismiss Suit By Neighbors Trying To Overturn Broadway Rezoning" (Block Club)

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On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $28,810 with $21,190 to go, ideally by the end of March.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

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