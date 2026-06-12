Today’s Headlines for Friday 6/12/26

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• RTA to SBC: “No [CTA president] can be appointed by Chicago Mayor/CTA board… until NITA board is seated [on 9/1],” when Johnson will cede power over CTA (Bluesky, Twitter)

• Tribune: “RTA chair sends veiled warning shot to Mayor Brandon Johnson over [his lame-duck status as CTA kingmaker]”

• “Man convicted in deadly 2022 shooting aboard CTA Red Line train” near 87th Station (WGN)

• “Metra delays expected, extra staffing promised to deal with crowding downtown” during yesterday’s storm (NBC)

• ATA, Better Streets, Bike Grid discuss “How can Chicago build safer streets for cyclists and pedestrians?” with Saha-Ann Simons on WBEZ

• Chicago’s most notorious “avid cyclist” Roman Schuster is at it again, this time arguing that we should keep DLSD car-centric (Tribune, Bluesky, Twitter)

• “Chicago made progress on transit-oriented development 5 years after policy push, report says” (Sun-Times)

• CTA: “Red, Brown, Green and Blue line riders encouraged to plan ahead for weekend rail work; Expanded service to the Obama Presidential Center”

• Bike Grid: “We have 11th Ward actions planned for remainder of month. First up, this Monday 6/15 rally/protest at ward office,” 5:20 PM, meeting at Palmisano, 860 W. 29th

•…You can support the Chicago Livable Streets Revolution by chipping in to help fund Bike Grid’s sustainable transportation advocacy

• “Public transit is the best way to get to the Obama Presidential Center Grand Opening” (Metra)

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete this year’s budget, at a time when it’s tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling to the end of 2026! Currently, we’re at $33,971 with $16,039 to go, ideally by the end of June.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-deductible gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of that as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free