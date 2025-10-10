Dozens rally for Broadway Upzoning, which would make it easier to build housing, including many affordable units, near Red Line

This post is sponsored by Keating Law Offices.

Judging from expensive-looking billboards prominently placed on Broadway in Uptown and Edgewater, you might assume these neighborhoods are dead-set against Broadway Upzoning.

That's the proposal to facilitate dense development, typically within a short walk of Red Line stations and bus stops, usually with 20 percent of the units designated as affordable, on Broadway between Devon and Montrose avenues. With support fro local alders Angela Clay (46th), Matt Martin (47th), and Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth, the plan is scheduled to go before City Hall's Zoning Committee on Tuesday, October 14. If it passes, the full Council will take a final vote on the measure as early as that Thursday.

But some Not In My Back Yard types in these economically and racially diverse communities on the Far North Lakefront have tried to slow down approval by hiring an attorney and buying the advertisements. The one at Argyle Street in Uptown asks, "Stuck in traffic? Can't find parking? 15,000 new residents won't help! Say no to upzoning." The other billboard declares, "More high-rise buildings. Less quality living. Say no to upzoning."

Or walk, bike, take the Red Line, or Metra instead? Photo: John Greenfield

On the other hand, if you showed up for this evening's Build on Broadway rally hosted by Neighbors of Edgewater and Uptown, you'd see dozens of upzoning fans, many of them holding signs in support of the proposal. Slogans included, "Build on Broadway," "Uptown is for everyone" "Let Edgewater [or Uptown] grow!!!," "Build Up our Town, more homes, lower rent!!," "Affordable housing in my backyard," "People over parking," and "Density = Affordability."

The rally, the iconic Golden House diner, and people waiting in line for a show at the Riviera. Photo: John Greenfield

NOEU member Noah Ayoub, who helped organize the event, explained to me why he's passionate about this issue. "When the Supreme Court said that racial covenants were illegal, then communities took to using restrictive zoning to keep people they deem undesirable out of their neighborhoods," he said. "This upzoning is, in a sense, restorative justice, in fixing that harm that we have been doing for generations. It's an embrace of much-needed change, of growth and of welcoming new neighbors, especially providing affordable housing and preventing further displacement."

What's his response to the NIMBY argument that allowing additional "high-rises," as the billboard called them, would lead to more traffic jams and parking crunches? "First of all, they're at most going to be seven or eight stories tall," Ayoub responded. "And the fact that the City of Chicago has abolished parking minimums in the majority of area zoned for residential means that developers will be more incentivized to build less parking. We are next to the Red Line, the highest ridership 'L' in the entire city. There are tens of thousands of people that are craving a car-lite or car-free lifestyle. 38.5 percent of [households] in Edgewater don't own a car." He noted that Another 46.7 percent have only one car.

Photo: John Greenfield

"With the Red Line, with the fact there are so many high-frequency buses like the 36 [Broadway] and the 151 [Sheridan] buses, that means people are more likely to take transit. But it also means that if we build more homes, people who work in the neighborhood can afford to move to the neighborhood, so they're going to be driving even less."

John Holden, part of the Edgewater Residents for Responsible Development NIMBY group that purchased the billboards, showed up to the rally to heckle it. "We are tired of your bad-faith arguments and we're tired of you trying to control the narrative," Ayoub responded. "Fear-mongering won't work here."

Ayoub and John Holden. Photo: John Greenfield

"I'm advocating for historic buildings, that's all I'm advocating for," insisted Holden, president of the Edgewater Historical Society.

"We have provisions for saving historic buildings already!" someone shouted. It's also worth noting that Broadway's many existing parking lots and strip malls would generally be much cheaper, and therefore more attractive, properties for developers to purchase.

Ayoub ultimately let Holden say his piece over the PA system. "I'm advocating for about a third of the property on Broadway that has important buildings that are worth saving and keeping them affordable, that's it," Holden concluded.

"So let's upzone the whole thing and save them!" a person called out. The crowd cheered, and Holden soon left the rally.

Here are some more of the rally speakers and attendees who voiced support for Broadway Upzoning. All images by yours truly.

Drake Warren, a candidate for Cook County commissioner for the 10th District.

Sunjay Kumar, running to be the state representative for District 13. Current Rep. Hoan Huynh is running for U.S. Congress.

Alison, who is a trans woman, said she and her partner moved to Chicago from their home in Missouri after anti-trans laws were passed. She said it's important for more housing to be available for people moving to our city to escape right-wing policies in other states.

Kelly noted that Chicago is estimated to have 120,000 fewer affordable housing units than are needed. "I'm in favor of the Broadway Upzoning because I think we need more housing," she said. "I'm tired of looking at my neighbors sleeping in the park." She added that having more people living on Broadway will make the corridor safer through the "eyes on the street" phenomenon.

Katie Aung Din Taylor and Lora Conrad are friends who live with their families in separate units of a two-flat they nicknamed The Commune, which they bought together in Edgewater's attractive but pricey Lakewood-Balmoral enclave. "We know other people in the neighborhood were trying to buy it an de-convert it into a single-family home," Conrad explained. "You can't love our story, like so many of our neighbors do, without being pro-density in Edgewater."

Read Richard S. Day's previous discussion of the Broadway Upzoning proposal on Streetsblog Chicago.

