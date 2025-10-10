Today’s Headlines for Friday, October 10

Sponsored by:

• Soldier-free CTA for now? "Judge Temporarily Blocks Trump’s National Guard Mobilization To Chicago" (Block Club)

• SBC contributor Richard Day: "Responding to the Trump Administration's assault on Chicago: Don’t give a bully the fight he wants" (A City That Works)

• Trains.com looks at Metra's "homemade" Cafe Car prototype

• Logan Square’s Community Land Trust Building 12 Affordable Condos For NW Side Families (Block Club)

• "Happy Bike Messenger Appreciation Day to all of Chicago’s 2 Wheeled warriors. Tip your messengers [and food delivery bikers]." (Critical Mass)

• Chicago DSA, Transit Justice Coalition host transit town hall Sunday, 10/12, 2 PM at West Loop Library, 122 N. Aberdeen, with a virtual option

• "Power Trip," a film examining media culture around high-risk driving, will be screened Sunday 11/16, 1:30 PM at Movement on Montrose, 2951 W. Montrose

Do you appreciate Streetsblog Chicago's paywall-free sustainable transportation reporting and advocacy? We officially ended our 2024-25 fund drive in July, but we still need $42.5K+ to keep publishing at full strength in 2026. We'd appreciate any leads on potential major donors or grants. And if you haven't already, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to help us continue producing SBC next year. Thanks!