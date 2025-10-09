Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 9

Sponsored by:

• "One Month Into Trump’s Immigration Blitz, Chicago Escalates Its Fight Back" (Block Club)

• Letter: "In the Tribune Editorial Board’s 'both sides' representation of the situation, it has lost all journalistic integrity."

• Willie Wilson: USDOT blocking grants over DBE is racist, as was Sen. Durbin asking that I not be allowed to provide pro-National Guard testimony (Tribune)

• Taxpayers’ Federation projects RTA will finish 2025 with at least $200M more in sales tax and matching state revenues than what was expected (Capitol Fax)

• House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel said Dems in Springfield are still eyeing a more long-term solution to the transit cliff (Evanston Now)

• "Advocates Say Black Communities Are Left Out of Regional Transit Reform Debate" (WTTW)

• CTA: "We're proud to welcome our 72 graduates to the Bus Maintenance, Bus Operations and Rail Operations Departments!"

• Letter: "'Save Edgewater' denies today’s housing crisis because it helped create it. The Broadway land use framework offers a better path" (Sun-Times)

• "Bernard Joseph Ford, former CTA executive director, dies at 89" (Tribune)

