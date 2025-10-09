Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, October 9

9:05 AM CDT on October 9, 2025

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "One Month Into Trump’s Immigration Blitz, Chicago Escalates Its Fight Back" (Block Club)

Letter: "In the Tribune Editorial Board’s 'both sides' representation of the situation, it has lost all journalistic integrity."

• Willie Wilson: USDOT blocking grants over DBE is racist, as was Sen. Durbin asking that I not be allowed to provide pro-National Guard testimony (Tribune)

• Taxpayers’ Federation projects RTA will finish 2025 with at least $200M more in sales tax and matching state revenues than what was expected (Capitol Fax)

• House Majority Leader Robyn Gabel said Dems in Springfield are still eyeing a more long-term solution to the transit cliff (Evanston Now)

• "Advocates Say Black Communities Are Left Out of Regional Transit Reform Debate" (WTTW)

• CTA: "We're proud to welcome our 72 graduates to the Bus Maintenance, Bus Operations and Rail Operations Departments!"

• Letter: "'Save Edgewater' denies today’s housing crisis because it helped create it. The Broadway land use framework offers a better path" (Sun-Times)

• "Bernard Joseph Ford, former CTA executive director, dies at 89" (Tribune)

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

