Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 7

• Driver fatally struck pedestrian Tuesday around 5:55 PM at intersection of 8-lane roads with no sidewalks in Schererville, NW Indiana (ABC)

• "Chicago transit stories to watch in 2026" including FTA funding threats, the RLE, NITA, and efforts to reopen the Englewood Green Line station (Axios)

• After woman, 58, died on Red Line Monday at Howard, this morning around 7 AM there was another medical emergency on train at Berwyn (Sun-Times, Fox)

• After man and woman were stabbed Monday night on 69th platform, Ald. Gardiner, who suggested people not ride CTA on NYE, demands action (FOX)

• Dozens of couriers and other cyclists showed up for a memorial ride to honor Ryan Riccio, 33, who worked at Snap Courier and passed away on 12/22

• ...Riccio's family has posted a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses

• "Danville and its transit system are covering some... of the service left behind after a rural transit operation... abruptly closed its doors last week." (WCIA)

