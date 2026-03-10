Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, March 10

Sponsored by:

• Police fatally shot driver fleeing in stolen Mercedes after he struck, injured woman, and hit CTA bus, CPD squad car Monday evening in Humboldt (ABC)

• "CPD’s No Chase Policy Should Not Be Admissible In Court: A policy written for safety has some unintended consequences" (A City That Works)

• After man, 18, charged with shooting, injuring 2 men at 79th Station, Violence Interrupters leader says, "There's a chance we could've de-escalated that" (Fox)

• Amtrak's Pilsen river bridge became stuck on Monday afternoon, leading to travel impacts for passengers on the Metra Heritage Corridor line (NBC)

• "As Obama Center nears debut, signs emerge of a changing neighborhood" (Crain's)

• "Hundreds March On Trump Tower For International Women's Day: 'We Aren’t Just Fighting For Ourselves'" (Block Club)

• Chicago Critical Mass Facebook account created a video montage of local female bike riders for International Women's Day

• Equiticity is hiring to strengthen capacity building, workforce development & Community Mobility Rituals. Contact careers[at]equiticity[dot]org.

• "Meet The South Side Irish Parade’s 'Traffic Cop On 103rd,' Keeping Marchers And Floats In Line" (Block Club)

