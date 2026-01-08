Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 8

9:56 AM CST on January 8, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• "Trailer bill tweaking some parts of state’s transit bill could surface when General Assembly reconvenes, legislative leaders said Wednesday" (Herald)

• "Commuters adjust to State and Lake CTA Station closure after return from holiday season" (WGN)

• Medical emergency Wednesday around 7 AM at Berwyn Station was a case of a woman fatally struck by train (Sun-Times)

• Coroner: Forensic and video evidence indicate Allen Chiquini, 30, boarded a Metra train going the wrong direction and died after trying to exit it (ABC)

• ...GoFundMe launched to cover Chiquini's funeral expenses (LMS)

• Man guilty of pushing Schwa chef onto Division Blue tracks in 11/22, breaking his jaw, and breaking nose of arresting officer, sentenced to 12 years (ABC)

• Man, 19, charged with felonies in 10/12 beating and robbery of man, 23, as part of a group on Red Line train near 69th (Fox)

• Transit advocate and policy analyst Nik Hunder shot a GoPro video of walking entire length of Western in Chicago, sped up to *only* 4 hours

• Is the "25 minutes just to find parking to pick up a to-go order" on Milwaukee in Logan, supposedly due to PBLs, in the room with us now? (Tribune)

