Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 6

11:47 AM CST on January 6, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

• Ryan Riccio, 33, who delivered for Snap Courier, "passed away suddenly" on 12/22. A 7/22 Sun-Times article on working in the heat: "Riccio enjoys his job."

• Tow truck driver fatally struck pedestrian Tuesday around 6:34 AM on four-lane Touhy, a "stroad," at Kildare in north-suburban Lincolnwood (ABC)

• While Metra initially said Allen Chiquini, 30, found dead near UP-N tracks in Liberty, was not struck by train, coroner says injuries suggest he was (ABC)

• Woman, 58, found unresponsive unresponsive Monday around 11:25 on Red Line at Howard Street and pronounced dead on the scene (Sun-Times)

• CPD: Woman, 37, and man, 24, in fair condition after they argued w/ a suspect who stabbed them Monday around 10:53 PM at 69th Red station (ABC)

• Person robbed a victim at gunpoint on Blue train while 2 other people held doors open to allow quick escape Sunday around 7:40 at Kedzie stop (Patch)

• GOP State Sen. Don DeWitte, whom SBC interviewed, underwent cancer surgery and says: "The good news is... my prognosis is excellent." (Herald)

• "Your Uber Will Cost More In These Zones Starting Now — And Other New Fees You Should Know About" (Block Club)

donate button

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $12,555, with $37,445 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

