Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, October 8

• Crain's / Capitol News: "Lawmakers 'ready to move' on transit reform, but funding agreement remains elusive"

• Elevated Chicago's ED Juan Sebastian Arias: "Transit reform bill strengthens local decision-making on development" (Tribune)

• "Chicago Organizers Feel Whiplash as Trump Administration Freezes Funding for Red Line Extension" (WTTW)

• "Metra celebrates rehabilitation of three Metra Electric stations"

• John discusses "struggle with IDOT for a saner configuration than DuSable Lakeshore Drive’s 8-lane speedway along Chicago’s waterfront" (Bike Talk)

• "How Can West Side’s Madison Street Be Improved? City Works To Reverse Years Of Disinvestment" (Block Club)

• "Chicago Ordered to Install Thousands of Accessible Pedestrian Signals" (Roads & Bridges)

• Tribune food & drink section: "Metra debuts Café Car, surveys riders on prototype"

• Park Ridge Cycling Club celebration of Busse Road Diet Sat. 10/11, 3-5 PM near Wheel and Sprocket, 672 N. NW Highway (Bluesky, Twitter)

• "Make Metra your ride to the Bank of America Chicago Marathon" Sun. 10/12

