Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, December 17

9:17 AM CST on December 17, 2025

• Hit-and-run driver left female pedestrian, 40, lying in the street with critical injuries Wednesday around 1:39 AM in West Garfield Park (FOX)

• Illinois Clean Jobs Coalition: "Governor Pritzker Signs Transformational Public Transit Bill Into Law"

• "Nattering nabobs of negativity" Pritzker referred to at signing: Illinois Policy complains, "RTA will increase sales tax by 0.25% as part of transit bailout."

• Pritzker just signed a bill that includes transit safety strategies, but Tribune columnist Laura Washington praises Trump's bullying of the CTA

• "CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling talks CTA crime, Officer Krystal Rivera death in year in review" (ABC)

• 2 men in their 20s charged with knifepoint robbery of man, 26, in 2500 block of S. King, were apprehended 15 minutes after the incident (FOX)

• Jury refuses to award damages to Ariel Roman, shot by police at Grand stop buying the argument that cops shot him "in self-defense" as he fled (CBS)

• "CTA Yellow Line service resumes for afternoon commute after earlier train derailment" (ABC)

• Attention-seeking grinches 'subway surfed' in Christmas outfits atop CTA's holiday train in Loop, a potentially deadly stunt (Sun-Times)

• "Chance the Rapper gets into holiday spirit with a bike giveaway for 100 children in Chicago Ridge" (WBEZ)

• "Make your holiday travel plans on Metra with Family Fares, holiday schedules, and free New Year’s Eve rides"

