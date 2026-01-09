Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 9

Sponsored by:

• Crain's picks up Nik Hunder's op-ed on speeding bus service, previously run on Streetsblog

• "[Our state's] underappreciated strengths should have us at the forefront of economic activity. We need a 21st century Burnham Plan for Illinois." (Crain's)

• "Thieves target ticket machines at Van Buren Street Metra station in downtown Chicago" (CBS)

• "Hop on the CTA and Bear Down on 2026." But what if you could take a Metra train directly from Union Station to Soldier Field?

• "Need Your Sidewalk Fixed? Applications Open Monday Only For City’s 'Shared Cost' Program" (Block Club)

• "44-Unit Affordable Housing Development Pitched For Vacant Humboldt Park Lot" (Block Club)

• University of Illinois Press releases "A History of Bicycling in Illinois" and "Black Cyclists: The Race for Inclusion"

