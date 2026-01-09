Skip to Content
Today’s Headlines for Friday, January 9

8:59 AM CST on January 9, 2026

Image: Copenhagenize.com

Crain's picks up Nik Hunder's op-ed on speeding bus service, previously run on Streetsblog

• "[Our state's] underappreciated strengths should have us at the forefront of economic activity. We need a 21st century Burnham Plan for Illinois." (Crain's)

• "Thieves target ticket machines at Van Buren Street Metra station in downtown Chicago" (CBS)

• "Hop on the CTA and Bear Down on 2026." But what if you could take a Metra train directly from Union Station to Soldier Field?

• "Need Your Sidewalk Fixed? Applications Open Monday Only For City’s 'Shared Cost' Program" (Block Club)

• "44-Unit Affordable Housing Development Pitched For Vacant Humboldt Park Lot" (Block Club)

University of Illinois Press releases "A History of Bicycling in Illinois" and "Black Cyclists: The Race for Inclusion"

On November 12, SBC launched our 2026 fund drive to raise $50K through ad sales and donations. That will complete next year's budget, at a time when it's tough to find grant money. Big thanks to all the readers who have chipped in so far to help keep this site rolling all next year! Currently, we're at $13,395 with $36,605 to go, ideally by the end of February.

If you value our livable streets reporting and advocacy, please consider making a tax-exempt gift here. If you can afford a contribution of $100 or more, think of it as a subscription. That will help keep the site paywall-free for people on tighter budgets, as well as decision-makers. Thanks for your support!

– John Greenfield, editor

John Greenfield

In addition to editing Streetsblog Chicago, John has written about transportation and more for many other local and national publications. A Chicagoan since 1989, he enjoys exploring the city and region on foot, bike, bus, and train.

Fatality Tracker

Tragically, two more CDOT records of 2025 pedestrian deaths on Chicago surface streets bring the total number of fatalities to 28

January 8, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Thursday, January 8

January 8, 2026
Sustainable Transportation Advocacy

The future of Soldier Field is bear-ish without transit investment

But building a rail connection between the Metra Electric / South Shore Line corridor and Union Station to ease game day commutes could help encourage the team to stay.

January 7, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Wednesday, January 7

January 7, 2026
Complete Streets

Round 5 of the dueling Archer Avenue rallies, plus ex-alder George Cardenas enters the chat with a windshield POV

January 6, 2026
Today’s Headlines for Tuesday, January 6

January 6, 2026
